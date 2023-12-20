"Fantastic win, showed so much character": Jos Buttler on ENG's 75-run win vs WI

Tarouba [Trinidad], December 20 : England skipper Jos Buttler praised his side saying that they have shown character in the game to win the 4th T20I match against West Indies in Trinidad on Wednesday.

England clinched a 75-run win against the Caribbeans in the fourth T20I match and levelled the series as of now.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Buttler said that there's much confidence in the dressing room and praised his side for coming back in the series after going two nil down.

While concluding, he added that both West Indies and England played well in the game.

"Fantastic win. Showed so much character. Proud of the group. We went two nil down but seems a confident changing room. Has been an enjoyable partnership with Salt. He is playing brilliantly well. Tried to get a different perspective as a captain as I gave my gloves to salt. Both teams have played really well," Buttler said.

Recapping the match, after winning the toss West Indies decided to field first at Brian Lara Stadium. However, Rovman Powell's decision did not go in their favour, as the Caribbean bowling attack put up a sloppy performance.

Salt (119 runs from 57 balls) opened for the visitors and played a fiery knock with 7 fours and 10 sixes. Skipper Jos Buttler (55 runs from 29 balls) had a crucial partnership with Salt to get the upper hand in the game and pushed England to 267/3.

Andre Russell, Jason Holder, and Akeal Hosein were the only wicket-takers.

In the run chase of 268 runs, England's bowling attack prevailed to stop the Caribbeans at 192 runs. Andre Russell (51 runs from 25 balls), and Sherfane Rutherford (36 runs from 15 balls) were the only standout batters in the second inning. The Caribbeans failed to have a solid partnership which made them struggle while chasing the target.

On the other hand, it was the English bowling attack that helped them to clinch a 75-run victory in the fourth T20I game. Topley bagged three wickets in his 3.3 overs and gave away 37 runs and controlled the second inning.

