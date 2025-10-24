“Farewell Match Tha”: Gautam Gambhir’s Comment to Rohit Sharma After India vs Australia 2nd ODI Goes Viral (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Match: A video of head coach Gautam Gambhir joking with Rohit Sharma went viral after the second ODI between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23, 2025. In the clip, Gambhir is heard telling Rohit, “Rohit, sabko lag raha tha ki aaj farewell match tha, ek photo to lagaa do.” The video has not been independently verified.

Gambhir to Rohit :- Sabko esa lagra tha farewell match tha , ek photo toh lagado #INDvsAUS#Cricket#RohitSharmapic.twitter.com/XuM26xkuAF — its Shruti (@Shruti_v31) October 24, 2025

Rohit Sharma made a strong comeback with a half-century as India posted 264 for nine after being asked to bat first. Rohit scored 73 runs from 97 balls, hitting seven boundaries and two sixes. Australia chased down the target and won by two wickets. They now lead the three-match series 2-0. Rohit had struggled in the first ODI in Perth, scoring only eight runs. In Adelaide, he steadied the innings and showed his experience under pressure.

Skipper Shubman Gill praised Rohit’s effort. He said Rohit battled well in the early overs but fell short of a big score. Rohit and Shreyas Iyer added 118 runs for the third wicket before Rohit was dismissed by Mitchell Starc in the 30th over.

Rohit’s innings also marked a career milestone. He surpassed Sourav Ganguly to become India’s third-highest run-scorer in ODIs with 11,249 runs in 275 matches, including 32 centuries and 59 fifties. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer as an opener, behind Chris Gayle, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Sachin Tendulkar.

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Match Scorecard

India: 264/9 (Rohit Sharma 73, Shreyas Iyer 61; Adam Zampa 4/60)

Australia: 265/8 in 46.2 overs (Matt Short 74, Cooper Connolly 61*)

The third and final ODI will be played in Sydney on October 25.