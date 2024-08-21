Faruque Ahmed named new president of Bangladesh Cricket Board

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 21 : Faruque Ahmed has been elected as the new president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) during a board meeting on Wednesday in Dhaka.

Faruque became the first BCB president to have played competitive cricket. He represented Bangladesh in seven ODIs between 1988 and 1999 and led Bangladesh in the ICC Trophy in 1994.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Faruque joined the BCB directors' meeting after the National Sports Council (NSC) nominated him and Nazmul Abedeen Fahim as their directors on the board.

The NSC also replaced incumbent directors Jalal Yunus and Ahmed Sajjadul Alam with Fahim and Faruque.

Earlier on Monday, Jalal Yunus stepped down as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director and the chairman of the cricket operations committee.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the National Sports Council (NSC), the control authorities of 41 different sports bodies in Bangladesh, asked Yunus to resign from his position.

Yunus said that he doesn't want to block cricket's progress in Bangladesh by holding the position.

"I have resigned for the greater interest of cricket. I am all for cricket running properly and correctly. I am alright with their intention to replace me as per the constitution. I don't want to be a stumbling block for cricket's progress," Yunus was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Yunus was also a former Bangladesh pacer and played professional cricket in the 1980s. He has also been a sports organiser since the late 1990s. Since 2009, he held a crucial position in the BCB and later in 2021 became the cricket operations head.

Even though Yunus resigned from his post, Ahmed Sajjadul Alam didn't resign, asking the NSC to take their due course of action.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in a two-match Test series, starting on August 21. The second Test of the two-match series is set to be played from August 30 to September 3. Both the games of the series will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor