Dubai [UAE], September 22 : "Fearless, fearless and fearless" was head coach Gautam Gambhir's reaction after India engineered a six-wicket triumph with authority for the second time against arch-rival Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

While the group stage fixture was one-sided, with a 7-wicket win for India, Pakistan posed a significant threat with the bat in the first innings during the Super Fours clash. Sahibzada Farhan's composed 58-run knock, riddled with luck, and Faheem Ashraf's quick-fire cameo of 20* off eight deliveries propelled Pakistan to 171/5, the highest they have managed against India in T20Is while batting first.

Despite the mounting task staring at India, the opening pair of Abhishek Sharma (74) and vice-captain Shubman Gill (47) set the tempo by embracing an unflinching attitude and overwhelming Pakistan's toothless bowling attack with gallantry. While Gill reaped success with his orthodox technique, Abhishek revelled in his destructive exploits.

Irrespective of the nature or the stature of the Pakistan bowlers, the duo didn't spare anyone and brought thunder down the ground with swashbuckling strokeplay. They raised a 105-run opening stand in 9.5 overs to take the pressure off the middle order.

After India gunned down the target, Gambhir took to Instagram and posted visuals of Abhishek, Shubman and the Indian team and used one word to caption each post: "Fearless". Wishes continued to pour in with the BCCI vice-president joining in the celebrations.

"Congratulations Team India for defeating Pakistan once again in Asia Cup. Well done, Abhishek Sharma and @ShubmanGill. @BCCI #AsiaCupT20," Shukla wrote on X in his congratulatory post for captain Suryakumar Yadav and his troops.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan didn't shy away from taking a direct jibe at the neighbouring nation and wrote on X, "Hanji, kesa raha Sunday?" In another post, he wrote, "Well done, team India. You are class above all the other teams."

Ex-India spinner Harbhajan Singh summed up India's splendid performance in simple words and wrote on X, "Well done Team India, domination #INDvPAK."

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar felt even after an improved performance, India's quality was too much for Pakistan to handle and wrote on X, "Well done Abhishek, well done Gill, but let's not forget Dube's contribution today. Crucial. Pakistan was better tonight, but India just has too much ability! #AsiaCupT20."

Abhishek and Gill's mentor, Yuvraj Singh, emphasised the value of the partnership that the duo forged and wrote on Instagram, "An opening stand full of intent, timing and composure that set the tone for victory! Well played, boys. Keep going."

After India extended its unbeaten run to four in the ongoing tournament, the hot favourites will square off against Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Pakistan will hunt for its lost mojo against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

