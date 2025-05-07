"Fearless in unity. Boundless in strength": Sachin, Shikhar, Harbhajan hail Indian Army for Operation Sindoor

New Delhi [India], May 7 : Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, and Harbhajan Singh lauded the Indian Army for the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor', which targeted nine anti-Indian terror infrastructures in both Pakistan and the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Tendulkar took to X and wrote, "Fearless in unity. Boundless in strength. India's shield is her people. There's no room for terrorism in this world. We're One Team! Jai Hind."

https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/1919995359860027807

Dhawan in his post on X shared a video highlighting the operation's success and captioned it: "Jo kaha tha, woh karke dikhaya. Justice is served. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!"

Dhawan's post resonated with many, reflecting the nation's collective sentiment of pride and unity. His words, "Jo kaha tha, woh karke dikhaya," emphasize the fulfillment of a promise to bring justice. The phrase "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" further underscores his patriotic fervor.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJV1xh9s3G0/

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also appreciated the Indian Army for Operation Sindoor.

"Jai Hind. #OperationSindoor is Bharat's response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam," Harbhajan Singh wrote on X.

https://x.com/harbhajan_singh/status/1919984370330325294

Operation Sindoor, which utilised special precision munitions, led to the destruction of nine terror targets in a coordinated strike.

Indian forces targeted and obliterated four sites in Pakistan, including key locations in Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, while five other targets in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) were also successfully hit.

The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force jointly carried out the operation, mobilising assets and troops.

The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

This was India's deepest strike inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor