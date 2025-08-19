‘Feel for Shreyas Iyer’: Netizens React as Batter Misses Out on India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Asia Cup 2025 India Squad: Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has once again been left out of the national T20I squad as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the team for the Asia Cup 2025. Shubman Gill has returned to the side and has been named vice captain. Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the team after recovering from injury. The selectors also named Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh in the squad despite their recent struggles with the bat. The absence of Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal has triggered sharp reactions on social media.

The 30-year-old was India’s highest run-scorer in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and had strong outings in the IPL and domestic matches for Mumbai. He has not featured in a T20I since 2023 and was expected to return during the Asia Cup.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said both batters had been in good form but there was no space for them in the current setup. “It’s unfortunate that Shreyas Iyer misses out. It’s no fault of his, neither ours. He has to wait for his chance,” chief selector Ajit Agarkar said. “We have got some serious options in T20 squad…sometimes not the easiest squad to pick but good headache to have,” he added. Along with the main squad of 15, the selectors also named 5 players as standbys, but Iyer’s name wasn’t in that list as well.

The bowling unit also saw a few surprises. Jasprit Bumrah remains the spearhead, but Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna were left out.

The tournament will be played in the T20 format and begins on September 9. India will look to test their squad combinations ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2026.

Team India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh