"Feel I couldn't be more ready for it": Joe Root on registering maiden Ashes ton on Australian soil

London [UK], August 14 : Star English batter Joe Root is aiming for his first-ever century in Australia, with his side set to tour Down Under for the Ashes series, with the first Test starting from November 21 at Perth.

The five-match series will be a crucial part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) campaign for both sides. The Three Lions, who just drew the series against a new-look Shubman Gill-led Indian side by 2-2, will be aiming for their first Ashes series win in Australia since 2011, and their first since 2015, when they won 3-2 as hosts. For this, it would be important that Root, who has smashed 22 centuries since 2021, continues his red-hot form with a few triple-figured scores Down Under, something he has never done before.

In Australia, Root is not only winless in 14 previous Tests against the Aussies, his lack of centuries also concerns him ahead of the tour, having made nine half-centuries at an average of 35.68 and scored 892 runs in 14 matches and 27 innings. With three scores of 80s and a best score of 89, the veteran has been unlucky to miss out on the milestone in Aussie conditions.

During the last tour to Australia, when England were thrashed 4-0, Root top-scored for the side with 322 runs in five matches and 10 innings at an average of 32.20, with three fifties. He was the third-highest run-getter overall.

Saying as quoted by ICC, Root said, "Having played in Australia a couple of times before, now going with 150-odd Test caps under my belt, I feel I could not be more ready for it."

"The thing that stands out for me is I probably wanted it a century way too much the last couple of times. It took me away from what was important," he added.

England's tour of Australia will be crucial for the side's hopes of qualifying for a first World Test Championship Final, with the team currently sitting in fourth place on the standings. Gaining a positive result in Australia will be important for England, and Root thinks the side is better prepared this time than they were on previous visits to the southern hemisphere.

"There were a lot of distractions," Root said speaking of two previous Ashes tours to Australia.

"I was captain, COVID-19 (in 2021-22), there was the (Ben) Stokes incident the time before that, the Jonny (Bairstow) headbutt incident as well.

"This time I want to just go and enjoy the tour for what it is. It is a beautiful country it is a great place to go and play cricket.

"I know if I put my best performances in then everything else will look after itself," he concluded.

Root is the 17th-highest run-getter in all-time Ashes charts with 2,428 runs in 34 Tests and 65 innings at an average of 40.46, with four centuries and 18 fifties. His best score is 180. In the last Ashes series played at home back in 2023, Root scored 412 runs at an average of 51.50, with a century and two half-centuries to his name in nine innings, emerging as the third-highest run-getter in the series. The series ended in a two-all draw.

Series schedule:

First Test: Perth Stadium, November 21-25

Second Test: Gabba, December 4-8

Third Test: Adelaide Oval, December 17-21

Fourth Test: MCG, December 26-30

Fifth Test: SCG, January 4-8.

