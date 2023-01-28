Feeling to play final is great, everyone's aware of their roles: India U19 skipper Shafali ahead of T20 WC summit clash against England

Ahead of her side's final of the ICC Women's Under 19 World Cup final against England, Indian skipper Shafali Verma said that the side is extremely excited to play the summit clash and she has shared her experiences of playing finals major tournaments at senior level with them.

India and England will be taking in the final of the ongoing ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup on Sunday. Shafali is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament, having scored 157 runs at an average of 26.16, with one half-century and a strike rate of 201.28.

"The feeling among the team is great. We have done whatever plans we had in our nets session. Everyone is aware of their roles and what they need to do for tomorrow's game. Everyone's excited to be playing in the final. We are going to back each other in the final and are going to enjoy it, give our 100 percent," said Shafali in a post-match press conference.

"I have played a lot of finals, like the T20 World Cup 2020 final and the final of the Commonwealth Games tournament. I told them to enjoy their game and not think that it is a final. But at the same time, they have to give their 100 percent. The team does not need to stress itself out, because if you do so, the match itself will be stressful. They should have belief in themselves," added Shafali.

Shafali said that a lot of team members, including herself had seen the second semifinal between Australia and England, which saw England defend the target of 100 runs after being bundled out for just 99 and win the game by three runs. Australia was bundled out for 96 runs.

"It was a good game. We have seen England, how they play, how they bat. We have our strategies and are going to execute them," he added.

The skipper said that winning the trophy would mean a lot for her as a captain.

"My father used to tell me that you have to win the U19 title. I will remember these things. I have told everyone to enjoy the game and that we are one as a unit. I am trying to keep my teammates comfortable," added Shafali.

Talking about the batting collapse against Australia and its aftermath, Shafali said, "Everyone felt really down after the match against Australia. We were all emotional and nervous. We wondered if we could reach the final. But here we are. We learnt a lot from our experiences and our coach also gave us a lot of feedback."

On the side's head coach Nooshin Al Khadeer, the skipper said, "Nooshin maam is really good. She handles the team well. She is extremely helpful. I have learnt a lot from her. She told me what the roles of every player is in the team. It is extremely enjoyable, but yet a learning experience to be training with her and the rest of our support staff. The atmosphere of the team is really good.".

( With inputs from ANI )

