"Feels excited and happy": Azim Kazi on reaching second consecutive Maharastra Premier League final

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : After reaching the second consecutive finals of the Maharashtra Premier League, Ratnagiri Jets skipper Azim Kazi expressed his feelings saying that the team is feeling happy and excited about the match.

The defending MPL winners, Ratnagiri Jets beat Eagle Nashik Titans by six wickets in the first qualifier of the MPL 2024. The triumph was masterfully planned by Abhishek Pawar and Divyang Hinganekar, whose hard hits eliminated any possibility of an Eagle Nashik Titans comeback.

Kazi said that it's great playing back-back MPL finals as the skipper of Ratnagiri Jets.

"Feels excited and happy. It feels great to have played back-to-back finals as a captain. The thing we have prepared for has finally come," Azim Kazi told ANI.

Further, the Ratnagiri captain spoke about the atmosphere inside the team. The team management has kept everyone in the team calm and composed.

"The atmosphere has been great, right from the first match. The coaches and the team management have kept everyone calm and composed. We had a 40-day camp before the tournament. We focussed on the process and giving particular roles to certain players," Kazi said.

The 30-year-old player also spoke about the side's plans for the finals which will be played against either Kolhapur Tuskers or Eagle Nashik Titans whosoever wins the Qualifier 2 of the ongoing competition.

"We have simple plans. We are going to do what we have been doing since game one, without doing much different. There have been some roles assigned to certain players and they know it," the left-hand batter stated.

The southpaw went on to say that Maharashtra has a lot of talent. He further said that a lot of players are able to play state-level game and Ranji Trophy because there is too much competition.

"Maharashtra has a lot of talent. But they did not have a platform to express it. A lot of great players are not even able to play the state-level game and Ranji because there is too much competition. Barely 30-35 players get to play. We are grateful to our association and president for establishing this platform for our players. In MPL, over 100 players are playing. Matches are being telecasted and live-streamed live. Other domestic competitions are not live on TV except the knockouts. So, the talent that was not visible earlier is being shown to the whole country now," the left-arm spinner added.

In the end, the all-rounder concluded by talking about players like Kedar Jhadav and Ruturaj Gaikwad who have represented India at international level.

"Kedar Jhadav and Ruturaj Gaikwad have played for Maharashtra. Gaikwad is the captain of CSK, one of the biggest IPL teams. Arshin Kulkarni, who played the U19 WC for India and got an IPL deal also plays for Maharashtra. MPL has opened the platform for a lot of talent. You will see a lot of talented players play for Maharashtra and in IPL. There are some fine youngsters doing well in MPL. Kiran Chormale is in our team, an U19 WC standby, there is Sachin Dhas who is in Kolhapur Tuskers. There is Dhanraj Shinde in Eagle Nashik Titans. The future is bright for players like these and they can play IPL. if they keep continuing their good form," Kazi concluded.

Azim Kazi made his Twenty20 debut for Maharashtra in the 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on 22 February 2019. He made his List A debut on 7 October 2019, for Maharashtra in the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He made his first-class debut on 9 December 2019, for Maharashtra in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy.

