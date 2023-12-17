"Feels like it has been long time coming," says Salt on ENG's 7-wicket win over WI

St George's [Grenada], December 17 : Hailing the seven-wicket win over the West Indies in the third T20I match on Saturday, England opener Philip Salt said it "feels like it has been a long time coming."

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Salt said that they tried to make 60-70 runs in the last five overs.

Talking about his pivotal partnership with Jos Buttler, he said that it was crucial. Salt also called his skipper the "best in the world".

"Feels like it has been a long time coming. We have been talking about being a match-winner in the group. We tried to get it down 60-70 in the last 5 overs. There is a way to do it. Played it my way. The role with Jos was crucial. He is one of the best in the world," Salt said.

Following his onslaught during the run chase, Phillip Salt was named the 'Player of the Match' in the 3rd T20I.

Recapping the match, after winning the toss, England decided to field first. The visitors dominated the game from the very first moment, as the Caribbeans lacked momentum.

Brandon King (8 runs from 5 balls) failed to shine in the game. Kyle Mayers (0 runs from 3 balls) also could not make a mark against England. Skipper Rovman Powell (39 runs from 21 balls) also tried to contribute in the game but wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran (82 runs from 45 balls) was the only standout player for the hosts and took them to 222/6 in the first inning.

On the other hand, Adil Rashid and Sam Curran led the English bowling attack and bagged two wickets each in their respective overs. Moeen Ali and Reece Topley also picked up one wicket each.

In the run chase, English openers Philip Salt (109* runs from 56 balls) and Jos Buttler (51 runs from 34 balls) helped their side set the momentum. Liam Livingstone (30 runs from 18 balls) and Harry Brook (31* runs from 7 balls) also played a crucial role in the game to make a partnership with Salt. Meanwhile, the Caribbean bowling attack displayed a sloppy performance as they failed to defend the given target.

The 4th T20I match of the series will be played on December 19 at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

