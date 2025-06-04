New Delhi [India], June 4 : Several Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players from the past and the 'Class of 2025' expressed their happiness on social media after the franchise sealed their first-ever title with a six-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

The wait of 18 years for a title ended for RCB as after a slightly underwhelming batting performance, solid bowling efforts from Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal sealed them a victory in Ahmedabad, with star batter Virat Kohli finally getting to lift the trophy after 18 long years with the franchise, under the captaincy of Madhya Pradesh stalwart Rajat Patidar.

After the match, Hazlewood, who was the leading wicket-taker for RCB with 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 17.54, took to Instagram, posting, "I am not able to get out of this feeling. It's morning already and still it feels like we just won it...EE SALA CUPP NAMDU."

Skipper Rajat Patidar, who scored 312 runs in 14 innings with two fifties, dedicated the gold to fans, posting, "This trophy is for all the RCB fans for the loyalty and love over the last 18 years! Ee Sala Cup Namdu @royalchallengers.bengaluru!".

Jitesh Sharma, who led the team in two matches with Patidar injured and scored 263 runs at an average of over 37, including a knock of 85* against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), spoke on "power of manifestation".

"Power of Manifestation - Holding the IPL Trophy with Virat bhai on the left and DK Anna on the right. When I joined the RCB team in March, I was asked to manifest something for myself or the team, and this is what I wrote. So happy to see this come true!," he posted.

The explosive opener Phil Salt, who posted 403 runs in 13 matches, with four fifties, also posted a picture holding the title with Virat Kohli, captioned, "48 hours that will live long in the memory @royalchallengers.bengaluru #ESalaCupNamdu."

Tim David, who contributed 187 runs in nine innings at an average of 62.33, with a strike rate of 185.14 and a fifty, posted the team's picture with the trophy captioned, "You beauty #team".

The team's pacers Lungi Ngidi, who played a crucial role in the success against Chennai Super Kings with three wickets, veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal, who delivered timely blows in the title clash, also celebrated the win on social media.

Ngidi's Instagram story said, "I could cry! Well done team."

Pacer Bhuvneshwar also posted on Instagram, "A moment to cherish forever. More than just a win, it's a dream lived, a promise kept. For the 12th Man Army, this is eternal. #RCB #eesalacupnamdu."

Yash, who delivered a solid 1/18 in three overs during the final, also posted, "Mission accomplished! We did it! IPL 2025 champions @royalchallengers.bengaluru."

Mayank Agarwal, who joined as an injury replacement for Devdutt Padikkal in the later stages, also posted, "Feels like Nirvana Took a while, but we got it home @royalchallengers.bengaluru #eesaalacupnamdu #rcb #royalchallengers."

Liam Livingstone, who contributed a quick 25 in 15 during the finals, also posted, "What a night @royalchallengers.bengaluru."

Spinner Suyash Sharma, who took eight wickets in 14 games, also posted a picture of him holding the title with Virat. He has won back-to-back IPL titles, last year with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

"BACK TO BACK BABY," posted Suyash.

The team's number three, Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 247 runs in 10 matches with two fifties, also posted on Instagram about how the moment is "beyond words" considering how he grew up in Bengaluru.

"Growing up in Bengaluru as an RCB fan this moment is beyond words. A dream fulfilled this season alongside this incredible bunch of people. To the people of Bengaluru, thanks for all the love this season. It's truly good to be back #EeSalaCupNamdu," he posted.

Ex-RCBian Ross Taylor, who represented the team from 2008-10, scoring 517 runs in 22 matches with two fifties at an average of 30.41, reflected on his journey with the team and termed Virat as the "face of RCB".

"I was there in the very first season back in 2008, when the journey began. Just a year later, in 2009, we were one game away from lifting the trophy that final still feels like yesterday. To see @royalchallengers.bengaluru finally win it after all these years fills me with immense pride. So many great players have worn that jersey. I know all of us are celebrating this moment with the fans today. Special congratulations to @virat.kohli . You've been the face of RCB, carrying the hopes of millions with unmatched dedication and belief. No one deserves this more," posted Taylor.

Former RCB captain Anil Kumble, who played a crucial role in the franchise's growth from 2008-10, including a four-wicket haul in the 2009 final, though in a losing effort to Deccan Chargers, also posted on X, "Congratulations to @RCBTweets on a fantastic IPL win! A well-deserved title after a long wait. Commendable performance by the @PunjabKingsIPL."

Indian batter KL Rahul, now with Delhi Capitals, who played for RCB in 2013 and then from 2016-17, also congratulated the franchise and Virat in his Instagram story.

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/48) applied timely breaks with the ball, while Yuzi Chahal (1/37) also prevented batters from attacking. While Virat Kohli (43 in 35 balls, with three fours) tried to keep the innings together, skipper Rajat Patidar (26 in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes), Jitesh Sharma (24 in 10 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Liam Livingstone (25 in 15 balls, with two fours) upped the attack enough to help RCB post 190/9 in 20 overs.

In the run-chase, PBKS started well with Priyansh Arya (24 in 19 balls, with four boundaries) and Prabhsimran (26 in 22 balls, with two sixes) stitching a 43-run stand. Josh Inglis (39 in 23 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Shashank Singh (61* in 30 balls, three wins and six sixes) tried their level best to keep up with the rising run rate, but Krunal Panddya (2/17), Yash Dayal (1/18) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38) put a fine show with the ball to restrict PBKS to 184/7, despite a sensational 22 runs smashed by Shashank in the final over while needing 29.

RCB's win marks the end of a long wait, while PBKS, in their second-ever final and first in 11 yearswill have to continue their search for a maiden title.

