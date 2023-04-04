Feels nice when I play well in front of my parents, says MI's Tilak Varma after knock against RCB in IPL 2023

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 4 : After a valiant half-century against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma expressed delight with his knock, saying that it felt nice after performing well in front of his parents.

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 and Faf du Plessis' 73 helped Royal Challengers Bangalore register a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday to start their IPL 2023 season with a victory.

"It is a special feeling. It feels nice when I play well in front of my parents. There was some pressure on me to create a partnership but I also wondered if I could take a chance for my side. I calculated everything and it went well," said Varma in a video posted by MI.

A Special Innings by a Special Talent Tilak talks to us post his brilliant knock in #RCBvMI #OneFamily #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #TATAIPL #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/qftPV1VQGj — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 3, 2023

On his 50-run stand with IPL debutant Nehal Wadhera, he said that he told Nehal to stay calm and play as if he is batting in a practice match.

"I told Nehal to keep calm and bat like it was a practice match. You do feel nervous in your debut match," said Tilak.

Tilak said that his team will come back stronger after a loss in the first match.

This Hyderabad all-rounder was the find of the season for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. He scored 397 runs in 14 matches at an average of over 36 and SR of over 131 with two fifties and the best score of 61. In the first game of IPL 2023, he scored unbeaten 84* off 46 balls against RCB in losing cause, carrying the entire MI batting line-up on his back.

In 37 T20s, he has scored 1,159 runs at an average of 38.63 with a strike rate of over 139.30. His best score in the format is 84*. He has 10 half-centuries in the format.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the home arena of Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 8.

