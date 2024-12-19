"Feels pretty random sort of injury": Josh Hazelwood after completion of AUS-IND Brisbane Test

Brisbane [Australia], December 19 : Australian seamer Josh Hazelwood expressed his feelings after getting injured during the fourth innings of the third Test at the Gabba against India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, reported 7 cricket.

Fitness concerns sidelined Josh Hazlewood from the second Test and limited his participation in the third. It has been confirmed that the pacer will miss the remainder of the series.

"Just frustrating really. I ticked every box heading into the test and then I could understand if it was my side again and a little bit underdone but this is sort of just a random calf strain I guess. Will do a deep dive into it and see what we can come up with but it feels pretty random sort of an injury.," Hazelwood said as quoted by a post of 7Cricket on X.

"Frustrating, really. Ticked every box heading into the Test. "I could understand if it was my side again ... but it was sort of just a random calf strain, I guess." Josh Hazlewood talks to @Tom_Wilson7 about his calf strain and his next steps #AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/T0dO8JFVXr — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 19, 2024

Further, the fast bowler spoke about injuries he suffered in the past.

"I've had a little history of probably sides and calves they're probably the (0:30) two things that have kept me out for the majority over the last four years but yeah I sort of just (0:35) keep sort of adding another layer to the defence hopefully. Get back in the gym. I've ticked a lot (0:39) of boxes you know in the last 12 months," the 33-year-old player added.

Recapping the fifth and final day of the Brisbane Test, India had been set 275 for victory as Australia declared their second innings after just 18 overs to set up a grandstand finish, with the tourists reaching 8/0 in reply before the inclement weather set in.

The hosts declared their second innings at 89/7, leaving India with a minimum of 56 overs to chase down the victory target and claim a 2-1 series lead.

Earlier, Akash Deep was the last wicket to fall as India were dismissed for 260 in their first innings early on the final day and the Aussies set about scoring some quick runs once the weather cleared and they finally got the chance to chase a positive result.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Deep bowled well to ensure none of Australia's batters got going, with skipper Pat Cummins declaring the hosts' innings shortly after he had been dismissed for a quickfire 22.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor