"Fell 10-15 runs short…bowled too much pace ": WI captain Powell after loss to India

Georgetown [Guyana], August 9 : Following the seven-wicket loss to India in the third T20I, West Indies captain Rovman Powell said that his team was 10-15 runs short and added that they had sent Nicholas Pooran down the order to give a chance to Johnson Charles.

Surykumar Yadav's vintage performance with bat and Tilak Varma's unbridled 49* kept India in the thick of the action as the Men in Blue clinched victory in the third ODI by 7 wickets at the Providence Stadium on Tuesday.

"We were 10-15 runs short. But having said that, credit to the batting unit especially the opening partnership, that's the kind of start what we asked for. In hindsight, you can say that (sending Pooran at number 3) but we wanted to give Charles an opportunity, we know what Pooran can do and what kind of form he is in. We bowled with too much pace on the ball and that made it easy for the Indian batters. We have a few days gap and we have to come up with better plans," said Powell in the post-match presentation.

With this win, India has managed to keep the series alive by 2-1. There are two more games to go.

Electing to bat first, West Indies posted 159/5 in their 20 overs.

Kyle Mayers (25 in 20 balls, three fours and a six) and Brandon King (42 in 42 balls, five fours and a six) had a 50-run opening partnership. Following this, they lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 123/5 at one point.

A quick-fire 40* in 19 balls, consisting of a four and three sixes by Rovman Powell helped WI to cross the 150-run mark.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/28) was the pick of the bowlers for India.

In the chase of 160, India was reduced to 34/2 after openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (1) and Shubman Gill (6) were dismissed cheaply. Then, Suryakumar and Tilak Varma held the innings together, carrying Men in Blue to the 100-run mark. Suryakmar was at his best, scoring 83 in 44 balls consisting of 10 fours and a six before being dismissed. Then it was Tilak (49* in 37 balls, four boundaries and a six) and Hardik Pandya (20* in 15 balls) who took India to a win.

Alzarri Joseph (2/25) was the pick of the bowlers for the Windies.

Suryakumar was the 'Player of the Match' for his half-century.

