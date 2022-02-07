Felt amazing to be back playing in Indian colours, says Washington Sundar

India all-rounder Washington Sundar, who picked three wickets in the first ODI against West Indies, said he felt amazing to be back playing with the Men In Blue.

Washington Sundar was away from the game for five months due to injury, however, he came back to help India win the first ODI on Sunday. This was also India's 1000th ODI match.

"Felt amazing to be back playing in the Indian colours. This win is special as it marks #TeamIndia's 1000th ODI. We keep moving forward," Washington Sundar tweeted.

In the 999 ODIs played earlier, India accounts for 518 wins and 431 losses. The Men in Blue had played their 500th match in 2002 and two decades later, the side has now reached the milestone of playing 1000 ODIs.

Coming to India's 1000th ODI, the hosts folded West Indies for a paltry 176 and then chased down the target in 28 overs to beat visitors by six wickets. With this win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

( With inputs from ANI )

