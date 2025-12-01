"Felt I had gone back 8-9 years...": Kuldeep Yadav hails Kohli's Ranchi masterclass

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 1 : Team India players were full of praise for Virat Kohli after his scintillating century guided India to a 17-run win over South Africa in the first ODI in Ranchi. Kohli's 135 off 120 balls, his 52nd ODI hundred, set the tone for India's strong start to the series, and his teammates spoke openly about what it meant to witness another classic knock from the former captain.

Youngster Tilak Varma said it was special to watch Kohli's hundred from close quarters.

"We have seen one of the best knocks again. I am very happy that I have seen 100 of Virat bhai live," Tilak said in a video posted by the official website of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"Since the last 17 years, he has always been electrifying in the field, the batting, fielding, everything. He is absolutely top. I have learnt a lot, and it's a pleasure to watch him live. I will keep talking to him and learn as much as I can. If I get an opportunity in the coming games, I can implement it in those games as well," he added.

Kuldeep Yadav, who started his career under Kohli's leadership, said the innings reminded him of the batting maestro's dominant years.

"My career started with Virat bhai when he was the captain. The way he batted, I felt I had gone back 8-9 years, the way he was batting in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2016," Kuldeep said.

"It was a very good innings, and he looked very confident. Whatever his shot selection was, the ball was coming nicely off the bat. It feels good to be with him. You get to learn a lot. Even in bowling, you get inputs as to what you can do. It feels good to be with the seniors. There is energy and intensity in the team. As you have seen in the field, we are very lucky with it," he noted.

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate highlighted the importance of India getting a big total on a pitch expected to ease up later.

"Nice to get back to winning ways. It was very pleasing as the guys identified that we needed a premium score on that wicket," he said.

"We knew the dew was going to come in, and the way the batters went about it and obviously Virat, a big 100 in a row. Getting us out of the blocks, finishing off to get us a score that was above what you normally need in a wicket like this was good," he noted.

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh spoke about keeping the dressing-room environment relaxed despite the pressure of international cricket.

"Banter is something, me being a Punjabi, we try to keep having fun with each other. We try to keep the team's environment light and fun-loving, because you know, there is pressure in the match," Arshdeep said.

"Everyone has expectations from you, but even at that time, how you can enjoy the moment, that's what we try to do. I try to make my teammates enjoy it too. Don't feel too much pressure," he added.

In the match, the Proteas put India into bat first. While Yashasvi Jaiswal was removed after a promising start for a 16-ball 18, Rohit (57 in 51 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Virat enthralled the Ranchi crowd with a 136-run second-wicket stand. India lost their way in the middle, with Rohit, Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) and Washington Sundar (13) dismissed in quick succession and India at 200/4 but a partnership of 76 runs between KL (60 in 56 balls, with two fours and a six) and Virat and later a 65-run stand for KL with Jadeja (32 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six) took India to 349/8 in 50 overs.

During the run-chase, South Africa lost three quick wickets to Indian pacers and stared at a defeat at 11/3. A 66-run stand between Tony de Zorzi (39 in 37 balls, with seven fours) and Matthew Breetzke brought some stability. Dewald Brevis also played a fine cameo of 37 in 28 balls, with two fours and three sixes, but half their side was gone at 130 runs.

From there, a 97-run stand between Breetzke (72 in 80 balls, with eight fours and a six) and Marco Jansen (80 in 39 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) threatened to take away the game from India, but a timely Kuldeep Yadav intervention removed both, reducing SA to 227/8. But Corbin Bosch (67 in 51 balls, with five fours and four sixes) kept the fight alive alongside the lower order, taking SA near the touching distance of a win, but they fell short by 17 runs. Harshit Rana (3/65) was also fine with the ball.

With this win, India has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

