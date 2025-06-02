"Felt like I was letting the team down a little bit...": Glenn Maxwell retires from ODI cricket

Melbourne [Australia], June 2 : Star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell called time on his ODI career on Monday, marking an end to a 13-year-long career in the 50-over format. The batter will continue to play T20Is, having made the decision to drop the ODIs to prioritise preparations for the next 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, the Big Bash League and his other global commitments.

In a statement, Cricket Australia said, "Match-winning Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has retired from one-day international cricket to focus on Australia's campaign to win the T20 World Cup next year. Maxwell has made the decision to prioritise his preparation for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, the Big Bash League and his other global commitments."

In his career, Maxwell made 3,990 runs at an average of 33.81, with the best score of 201*, with four centuries and 23 fifties. His crafty spin also gave him 77 wickets at an average of 47.32, with best bowling figures of 4/40. The explosive batter and often underestimated off-spin bowler played 149 ODI matches for Australia including what is regarded by many the greatest one-day innings of all-time. Maxwell came in against Afghanistan at the 2023 World Cup with his side reeling at 7-91. Maxwell took control in a high-pressure situation and battled severe cramps in searing heat.

His 202-run partnership with Pat Cummins, who made 12, got Australia to the 293-run target. Maxwell made 201 from just 128 balls, loaded with 21 fours and 10 sixes.

Australia went on to win the World Cup, beating favourites India in Ahmedabad.

Maxwell's strike rate of 126 is the second highest in ODI cricket, behind only the West Indian heavy hitter Andre Russell,

Aside from his feats in Mumbai, Maxwell has played many incredible games across his decorated one-day career which included two ODI World Cup wins in 2015 and 2019. He is Australia's one of the top performers in WC history, with 901 runs in 27 matches and 25 innings at an average of 47.42, with three centuries and two fifties. His runs came at a strike rate of over 160. He also took 12 wickets.

Maxwell also holds the record for the fastest World Cup century ever, smashing one against the Netherlands in just 40 balls in 2023 at Delhi.

Maxwell said of his ODI career: "I think back to right at the start I was picked ahead of my time and out of the blue. I was just proud just to be playing a couple of games for Australia. I thought I was just going to have that."

"Since then, I have been able to go through the up and downs of being dropped, being brought back, playing in a few World Cups and being a part of some great teams," he added.

Maxwell said the physical toll of ODI cricket, on the back of a potentially career ending leg injury, was beginning to affect his ability to field at his best, which he sensed at the Champion's Trophy, with another two years until the next ICC ODI World Cup.

"I felt like I was letting the team down a little bit with how body was reacting to the conditions. I had a good chat with (Chair of Selectors) George Bailey and I asked him what his thoughts were going forward," he told the Final Word Podcast.

"We talked about the 2027 World Cup and I said to him 'I do not think I am going to make that, it is time to start planning for people in my position to have a crack at it and make the position their own'. Hopefully, they get enough of a lead-in to hang onto that role."

"I always said I was not going to hand my position over if I felt like I was still good enough to play. I did not want to just hold on for a couple of series and almost play for selfish reasons."

"They are moving in such a clear direction so this give them the best look at what the line-up is leading into that next World Cup. I know how important that planning is," he concluded.

Todd Greenberg, CA Chief Executive said: "Congratulations to Glenn on what has been one of the most exciting and influential one day international careers in the format's history.

"Glenn's ballistic batting has lit up the cricket world and been one of the cornerstones of Australia's continued success in the 50 over game, including his heroic role in the 2023 World Cup triumph," he said.

"As with other greats of the game, crowds have flocked to grounds just to watch Glenn bat and children have been inspired to pick up a bat after seeing him put opposition attacks to the sword with a breathtaking array of shots."

"Australian Cricket is indebted to Glenn for his ODI exploits and excited that he will now focus on our quest to win the ICC T20 World Cup next year," he concluded.

Chair of men's selectors George Bailey said: "Glenn will be known as one of the one-day game's most dynamic players, who had key roles in two ODI World Cup victories."

"His level of natural talent and skill is remarkable. His energy in the field, underrated ability with the ball and longevity have been superb. What else stands out is his passion for and commitment to playing for Australia."

"Fortunately, he still has much to offer Australia in the T20 format. All things going well he will be pivotal in the next 12 months as we build toward the World Cup early next year," he concluded.

