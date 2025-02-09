"Felt like NZ was home team": Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan pacers after bashing in Lahore

Lahore [Pakistan], February 9 : Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja launched a scathing tirade on Pakistan pacers for their woeful display in the ODI tri-nation opener against New Zealand in Lahore which the 'Men in Green' lost by 78 runs.

On Saturday, Pakistan and New Zealand had the opportunity to decode each other's tactics and depth before squaring off in the Champions Trophy opener on February 19. Batting first New Zealand posted a mammoth 330/6 and then sealed a comfortable 78-run victory against Pakistan.

After an imposing start in the powerplay, Pakistan's star pace duo Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah were pummelled towards the end. Shaheen picked three wickets but leaked 88 runs in his 10-over spell. On the other hand, Naseem went wicketless and spilt 70 runs in 10 overs.

"It felt like New Zealand was the home team. Players looked fitter. They adjusted well to the conditions, and their role was clearly defined. They did everything right," Ramiz said on his YouTube channel.

Batting first, New Zealand soon felt the wrath of Pakistan seamers with the new ball in Lahore. Pakistan had a firm grip over the proceedings after reducing the Kiwis to 39/2 in 7.4 overs.

As the match progressed, the tides slowly started to shift in New Zealand's favour. Daryl Mitchell had set the tone for the final 10 overs with his composed 81(84). Glenn Phillips had the stage for himself, and he lit the Gaddafi Stadium with his fireworks.

It was a blistering onslaught from the right-handed all-rounder that left Pakistan bamboozled in the final six overs of the first innings. He ripped apart Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah at the very end to lift New Zealand to 330/6.

Out of his unbeaten 106, Phillips scored his last 77 runs in just 32 balls. After a spectacle from Phillips, New Zealand spinners kept things tight and sealed a comfortable 78-run victory.

Ramiz voiced his concern about the potential of Pakistan bowlers to scythe wickets on batting-friendly surfaces in the Champions Trophy.

"Can this Pakistan team take 10 wickets on such batting tracks in the Champions Trophy? Pakistan's bowling attack cannot bowl at one spot with variation. The team looked frozen in time, scared and trembling during the game. Our bowlers couldn't even bowl the slower ball properly," he added.

Till the 42nd over, Pakistan looked in a comfortable spot, with Phillips nudging around 29 off 43. But signs of his awakening became evident when he muscled the ball away for a six over the head of Salman Agha.

In the 48th over, Phillips launched the ball over deep midwicket and then scooped above short third for two consecutive maximums in Afridi's over. In the penultimate over, he plundered Naseem for 17 runs and saved the worst for Afridi in the final over. He made Afridi look like an amateur with his sheer explosive power-hitting to produce a whopping 25 runs in the final over.

