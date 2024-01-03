Fernando, Dananjaya, Vandersay back in squad as Sri Lanka announce Kusal Mendis led 17-member squad for Zimbabwe series

Colombo, Jan 3 The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee on Wednesday announced the 17-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe Tour of Sri Lanka.

In a strategic overhaul, Sri Lanka's ODI cricket team underwent a significant transformation ahead of the three-match series against Zimbabwe. Kusal Mendis, appointed as the full-time ODI captain, leads a squad marked by the return of Avishka Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, and Akila Dananjaya.

The Upul Tharanga-led selection committee, wielded the axe, introducing eight new faces while excluding players like Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, and Angelo Mathews. The exclusion of Dhananjaya de Silva, often criticized for batting too low, stirred debates, with selectors advocating for his promotion to the top three.

"We feel Dhananjaya de Silva can perform better in the top three, where he has time to bat longer," chief selector Upul Tharanga said. "We've spoken to him about this as well and told him that even in club matches he should aim to bat in the top order. So if he is to make it back into the side it'll be in the top three.”

Of those, de Silva's exclusion was the one the selectors were compelled to address. De Silva has an average of 25.90 in 82 innings but it's long been argued that he was being wasted lower down the order, with 43 of his 81 ODI innings having come at either six or seven - in efforts to shoe-horn him into the side. The selectors therefore felt his inclusion would only be warranted if a position opened up higher up the order.

Wanindu Hasaranga's availability hinges on fitness, leaving Maheesh Theekshana to lead the spin department in the initial matches. Vandersay, absent since January 2023, and Dananjaya, returning after a hiatus since 2021, aim to fortify Sri Lanka's spin arsenal, with selectors banking on Dananjaya's recent domestic success to reclaim his international standing.

Avishka Fernando's inclusion promises firepower at the top alongside Pathum Nissanka, forming a formidable opening duo. The middle order, spearheaded by Mendis, features Sadeera Samarawickrama and new vice-captain Charith Asalanka. The crucial lower order, historically lacking in power-hitting, sees hopeful prospects in Sahan Arachchige, Nuwanidu Fernando, and Janith Liyanage.

Dasun Shanaka's inconsistent form prompts Sri Lanka to explore alternatives for power-hitting, and Arachchige, Nuwanidu, and Liyanage emerge as potential solutions, having showcased their prowess domestically and in the Lanka Premier League.

Dushmantha Chameera and Dilshan Madushanka, the latter riding high on his 21 World Cup scalps, spearhead the fast-bowling unit, supported by Pramod Madushan.

The squad, with its blend of experience and fresh talent, sets the stage for a dynamic series against Zimbabwe, as Sri Lanka charts a course towards the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Kusal Mendis (capt.), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya, Wanindu Hasaranga (subject to fitness)

