"Few fast bowlers who can bowl 140 plus on such wickets": Gill hails Harshit Rana's spell in Sydney match

Sydney [Australia], October 25 : Following pacer Harshit Rana's brilliant four-wicket haul in win against Australia at Sydney, Indian skipper Shubman Gill hailed the youngster's performance, saying that his position at number eight as a bowler who can bat usefully is extremely important and bowlers of his height and pace could help in South Africa which will host the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Overcoming some underwhelming spells, Rana finally delivered a spell which displayed his pace, control over line and length and wicket-taking abilities to the fullest. He took 4/39 in 8.4 overs as Australia was skittled out for 236 runs. India chased the total with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having a 168-run unbeaten second-wicket stand.

"I think the number 8 position for us, if a batsman can make 20-25 runs and we have the confidence to do it, then it becomes a very important position, and I think if you look at it, there are very few fast bowlers who can bowl 140 plus, so on such wickets. If we look at South Africa, on such wickets such bowlers become very important for you, because I have seen in middle overs that there is not much movement in the ball off the wicket, so if you have a good height and pace then you can create chances, and I think that is what happened, Australia got a very good start, but the way our spinners bowled first, created pressure, and then Harshik bowled with a lot of power and I think he got a good reward for that," said Gill.

Gill also reflected on his poor performances in the series, saying that he is not worried about his performances.

"I don't think there is much work needed in batting. Sometimes, you do play good shots but get out. In the first match, I was stranded down the leg side. It happens, sometimes you have such two-three matches. While you want to perform in every match, I am not too worried about my performance," he said.

On Team India losing their 17th ODI toss in a row, Gill hilariously remarked, "My family is also asking me to practice something on toss."

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. A 61-run stand between skipper Mitchell Marsh (41 in 50 balls, with five fours and a six) and Travis Head (29 in 25 balls, with six fours) started off things for Australia.

Matt Short contributed a knock of 30 in 41 balls, with two fours, and a 59-run stand between Matt Renshaw (56 in 58 balls, with two fours) and Alex Carey (24 in 37 balls, with a four) took the Aussies to 183/3. But from there, Aussies collapsed to 236 all out in 46.4 overs, with Harshit Rana (4/39 in 8.4 overs), Washington Sundar (2/44) being the pick of the bowlers and Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav getting one each.

In the 237 run-chase, India was off to a solid start with a 69-run opening stand between Shubman Gill (24 in 26 balls, with two fours and a six). From there, something happened that fans had waited for all series, as Rohit Sharma (121* in 125 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes) and Virat Kohli (74* in 81 balls, with seven fours) put on an unbeaten 168-run partnership and achieved several milestones, winning the match with nine wickets still in hand.

Rohit won the 'Player of the Match' award and the 'Player of the Series' award as well for top-scoring in the series with 202 runs, including a century and a fifty each.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor