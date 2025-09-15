Dubai [UAE], September 15 : After a thrilling win over Pakistan by seven wickets in the ongoing Asia Cup, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav explained the team's decision to refuse a handshake with Men in Green, stating, "there are few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit."

Suryakumar top-scored with an unbeaten 47 off 37 balls as India chased down a 128-run target in just 15.5 overs.

Suryakumar also stated the Indian team stand with all the victims of the Pahalagam terror attack and dedicated this win to the Indian armed forces.

Public anger over India facing Pakistan in the tournament stemmed from the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, during which 26 tourists were killed on April 22 by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. The emotions around the contest were mixed, and there were even calls to boycott the fixture against Pakistan.

While speaking at the post-match Press Conference, Suryakumar said, "I feel a few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit. I have told it at the presentation as well. We stand with all the victims of the Pahalagam terror attack. We stand with their families also and express our solidarity. As I said, we dedicate this win to our brave armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor. As they continue to inspire us all, we will try our best to, whenever given the opportunity, inspire them as well if possible."

In the eighth time in the last nine T20Is between India and Pakistan, the chasing side has ended up winning. The only exception was the T20 World Cup game in New York last year.

After Kuldeep Yadav cast a spell with his left-arm wrist spin, captain Suryakumar Yadav played the captain's knock to add to Pakistan's misery in the rivalry fixture.

While India roared with a comprehensive win, Pakistan perished, courtesy of their lacklustre performance across all facets of the game.

Kuldeep Yadav was awarded Player of the Match. Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha was nowhere to be found in the post-match presentation after a humiliating defeat against the Men in Blue.

