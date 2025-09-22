"Fielding coach ne email daal diya hai ladkon ko...": Suryakumar's hilarious reply on team's catch drops

Dubai [UAE], September 22 : Following his side's win over Pakistan during the ongoing Asia Cup, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav delivered a hilarious reply to questions over his team's below-par fielding in the match, saying that "the fielding coach T Dilip has e-mailed the boys with butter on their fingers to appear before him".

A fiery century stand from Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill helped India to a six-wicket win over Pakistan at Dubai during their Super Four Asia Cup clash. But the win did not come easily as Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma were among the defaulters for dropping easy catches, which powered Pakistan to a competitive 171/5 in their 20 overs, which Abhishek and Gill helped India chase down easily with a century stand, making up for whatever mistakes they made while fielding.

Speaking during the post-match presser, Suryakumar said, "Fielding coach ne already email daal diya hai ladkon ko office mein aane ke liye, jinke haathon mein butter laga tha (The fielding coach has sent an email to the boys, who had buttered fingers, to appear before him at his office). But this happens, it is a part of the game. I am okay with it because it happened in the first game itself, and we have more crucial games to go."

The Indian skipper said that the wicket today was much better from a batting point of view.

"The team which will play good cricket from over 7 to 15 will have an upper hand. You have to be smarter with your plans in the finish. In powerplay, the ball is hard and you can time it well, but after that, you have to bat smartly. That is what we did today," he added.

Suryakumar also pointed out that all-rounder Shivam Dube's spell of 2/33 in four overs was the turning point, as he got crucial wickets of Saim Ayub, breaking a strong 72-run second-wicket partnership and later that of half-centurion Sahibzada Farhan. He also talked about Shivam's work on his bowling and his desire to deliver as much as possible with a ball in hand.

"The drinks during the first innings was a turning point. When bowlers changed their line and lengths, showed more energy, spinners bowled well. Shivam Dube's spell was a turning point in the game. He has been working hard on his bowling. This was a perfect game for him. He always wanted to bowl two overs minimum, but he got four today, and he was very happy. He was very clear with his plans. This makes my job easier," he concluded.

During the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. After Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman, a quickfire 72-run stand followed between Sahibzada Farhan (58 in 45 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Saim Ayub (21 in 17 balls, with a four and six) put Pakistan ahead. Later, knocks from Mohammed Nawaz (21 in 19 balls, with a four and six) and Faheem Ashraf (20* in eight balls, with a four and two sixes) took Pakistan to 171/5 in 20 overs.

Shivam Dube (2/33) was the pick of the bowlers for India, while Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya got one each.

During the run-chase of 172, Abhishek Sharma (74 in 39 balls, with six fours and five sixes) and Shubman Gill (47 in 28 balls, with eight fours) took Pakistan out of the game in the first ten overs. While Haris Rauf (2/26) tried to fight it out for Pakistan, Tilak Varma (30* in 19 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Hardik (7*) took India to a win with seven balls left.

Abhishek secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his explosive knock.

