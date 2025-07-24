Fifties from Yashashvi, Sai take India to 264/4 against England in Manchester Test (Day 1 Stumps)

Manchester [UK], July 24 : Half-centuries from left-hand batters Sai Sudarshan and Yashasvi Jaiswal took India to a total of 264/4 at the end of the first day of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 on Wednesday, which was played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

At stumps on Day 1, India are 264/4 in 83 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (19*) and Shardul Thakur (19*) unbeaten on the crease.

The visitors started the final session from 149/3 in 52 overs with Sai Sudarshan (26*) and Rishabh Pant (3*) unbeaten on the crease.

The Shubman Gill-led side touched the 150-run mark in the 53rd over. In the 65th over, Team India surpassed the 200-run mark in their innings.

At the score of 212 when Rishabh Pant was looking solid on 37 during the fourth Test in Manchester when a sharp delivery from Chris Woakes struck him hard on the right foot. The damage looked serious; there was a big swelling, a bit of bleeding, and he could barely stand.

The physio rushed in, but it quickly became clear that Pant couldn't carry on. A motorised vehicle was brought in to take him off the field as he was in evident pain. Left-hand batter Ravindra Jadeja came out to replace him.

In the 69th over, Sai Sudarshan completed his maiden Test fifty as he slammed a boundary on the bowling of off-spinner Joe Root. In the 74th over of the innings, India lost their fourth wicket as Ben Stokes dismissed Sai Sudarshan (61 runs from 151 balls) when the team's score was 235.

On the second ball of the 79th over, India completed the 250-run mark as Shardul Thakur took a single on the bowling of left-arm spinner Liam Dawson.

India finished the first day of the Manchester Test at 264/4 with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur unbeaten on the crease. Before the end of play, both players built an unbeaten partnership of 29(55).

For the Three Lions, two wickets were snapped by all-rounder Ben Stokes (2/47 in 14 overs) and one wickrt each was bagged by right-arm seamer Chris Woakes (1/43 in 17 overs) and Liam Dawson (1/45 in 15 overs) in their respective spells.

Earlier in the day, England elected won the toss and opted to field first. Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul started reasonably well, getting themselves a boundary each within the first three overs.

Jaiswal, though, survived a catch attempt at slip in the first over as it fell short of the man at second slip. Jaiswal had some struggles against Woakes, who beat him plenty of times, but he nonetheless persisted.

KL also became the fifth batter to complete 1,000 runs in England from India, joining the elite company of Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

India survived the first hour against Woakes, Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse, at 42/0, with KL (21*) and Jaiswal (13*).

Both KL and Jaiswal continued their grind following drinks, with skipper Ben Stokes striking KL's pad in his first over, but the opener survived. A cut carved by Jaiswal, piercing the gap between third slip and gully, brought India's fifty-run mark in 17.4 overs.

Towards the final few overs of the first session, Jaiswal became more aggressive, using some big hits against skipper Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, the heroes of England's Lord's triumph. India ended the session without a wicket lost.

Brief score: India 264/4 (Sai Sudaeshan 61, Yashasvi Jaiswal 58; Ben Stokes 2/47) vs England.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor