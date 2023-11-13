Final set of tickets for ICC Cricket World Cup summit clash to go live on Monday night

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 : The final set of tickets for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 summit clash will go live on Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Thursday.

The final of the tournament will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

"The countdown has begun for the #CWC23 summit clash. One final opportunity awaits for you to witness the ultimate Final at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium! Tickets go LIVE today at 8:00 PM IST," BCCI posted on X.

In the first semifinal of the tournament, Rohit Sharma-led India will take on New Zealand on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Men in Blue finished the league round with a resounding 160-run victory over the Netherlands, keeping their perfect unbeaten record in the ongoing tournament intact.

New Zealand finished fourth, knocking Pakistan and Afghanistan out of contention. The semi-final encounter will be a huge test for the Indians, who have struggled in big competitions over the last decade.

The 2019 runner-up, on the other hand, got off to a fast start in this year's version before losing their stride and eventually qualifying for the finals. Australia will face South Africa in the other semi-final on Thursday at Eden Gardens.

