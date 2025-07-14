"Find this ridiculous: Broad slams ICC for fining Siraj for aggressive celebration at Lord's

London [UK], July 14 : Former England pacer Stuart Broad lashed out at the International Cricket Council (ICC) for fining Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj for his "aggressive celebration", and pointed out that "Gill swears live on" and "carries on".

Siraj has been penalised 15 per cent of his match fee after a breach in the ICC Code of Conduct during the fourth day of the third Test match against England at 'Home of Cricket', Lord's on Sunday. Siraj was guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.". After the dismissal, Siraj celebrated close to the batter in his follow-through and made contact as Duckett began his walk back to the Lord's long room.

Taking to X, Broad wrote, "Find this ridiculous. Siraj 15% for aggressive celebration. Gill swears live on tv & carries on and what? It's either both or neither. Players aren't and shouldn't be robots but consistency is key."

In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to Siraj's disciplinary record, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his tally to two demerit points.

Notably, skipper Gill was seen sledging and shouting some explicit words at Crawley during the final moments on day four. Gill has so far, not been fined for his punishment.

Coming to the match, India are in massive trouble while chasing 193 runs at Lord's, at 112/8 after the first session on the final day, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as their final hope.

