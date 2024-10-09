Fine fifties from Smriti, Harmanpreet powers India to 172/3 against Sri Lanka in Women's T20 WC clash

Dubai [UAE], October 9 : A 98-run opening partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, along with a blistering knock from captain Harmanpreet Kaur, propelled India to 172/3 in their Group A Women's T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Wednesday.

Smriti Mandhana scored her fifty off 36 deliveries, hitting four boundaries and a maximum, while her partner Shafali Verma played an anchor role, scoring 43 off 40 balls with four boundaries.

The Indian team reached their fifty in just 7 overs and were 78 for no loss after 10 overs.

The brilliant partnership was broken in the form of a run-out, with Mandhana departing in the 12.4 overs. Shortly after, Shafali was dismissed by Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu for 43.

India reached their hundred in 13.2 overs.

Jemimah Rodrigues contributed a quick 16 off 10 balls, including two boundaries, but was dismissed by Ama Kanchana, leaving India at 128/3.

They reached 150 in 18.3 overs.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came in at number three and scored an unbeaten 52 off 27 deliveries, hitting eight boundaries and a six.

Her innings helped the Indian team surpass the 170 mark.

The key bowlers for Sri Lanka were Athapaththu, who took one wicket for 34 runs in her four overs, and Ana Kanchana, who finished with figures of 1/29.

