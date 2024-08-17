Finn Allen set to join Perth Scorchers after turning down NZ central contract

New Delhi [India], August 17 : After turning down the New Zealand national contract, star Kiwi player Finn Allen will sign for Perth Scorchers on a two-year deal, according to ESPNcricinfo.

According to the report, the Scorchers will confirm Allen's move to the club in the coming days.

Allen has always displayed a stupendous performance in the T20 format. He has a strike rate of 168.60 - the second highest for any batter with at least 3000 runs in the shortest cricket format after West Indies' Andre Russell.

In the T20Is, the Kiwi opener scored two centuries and made a huge impact against the Aussies at the 2022 T20 World Cup. However, Allen had a disappointing T20 World Cup 2024 after he scored only 35 runs after playing four innings for the Kiwis.

Earlier on Thursday, Devon Conway and Finn Allen turned down New Zealand central contracts.

However, Conway has signed a 'casual agreement' like Kane Williamson and made himself available for the international series except for the Sri Lanka white-ball matches, as he will be taking part in the SA20.

According to a report from ESPNcricinfo, both Conway and Allen had been included in the contract list last month and will now be replaced.

Conway thanked New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for their support during the process. He added that it wasn't a light decision to opt out from the central contract.

"Firstly, I'd like to thank New Zealand Cricket for their support through this process. The decision to move away from a central playing contract isn't one I've taken lightly, but I believe it is the best for me and my family at this present time. Playing for the Blackcaps is still the pinnacle for me and I'm hugely passionate about representing New Zealand and winning games of international cricket," Conway was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Earlier last month, the Kiwi Test vice-captain Tom Latham criticized New Zealand cricket and said that they have to be more flexible with the central contracting system.

Conway and Allen joined Williamson, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, and Adam Milne to opt out from the central contract.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor