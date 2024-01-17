Finn Allen's onslaught helps New Zealand clinch series win over Pakistan

Dunedin [New Zealand], January 17 : Finn Allen's 137-run onslaught powered New Zealand to seal a 45-run win against Pakistan in the 3rd T20I match at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday.

In the five-match 20-over series, the Kiwis gained an unassailable lead over Pakistan after the end of the third T20I game.

After winning the toss, Pakistan decided to field first. However, their decision did not go in their favour as they failed to restrict the Kiwis' run rate.

Allen's (137 runs from 62 balls) onslaught put doubts over Pakistan skipper Shaheen Afridi's mind following his decision to ball after winning the toss.

The Blackcaps showed their intent in the powerplay as the hosts raced to 67/1. Following the early departure of Devon Conway, Allen and Tim Seifert led the charge with the bat and stitched up a 125-run partnership.

In the 18th over Allen struck a six which took New Zealand past the 200-run mark in the first ball of the 18th over. Zaman Khan removed Allen on the next ball which helped Pakistan to control the flow of leaking runs. The Men in Green conceded just 13 runs in the final two overs.

New Zealand ended up with a total of 224-7 which saw the likes of Harsi Rauf and Afridi conceding 2/60 and 1/43 respectively.

Mohammad Wasim's spell of 1/35 (4) was the least expensive among the Pakistan bowlers.

In the second inning, Saim Ayub (10 runs from 13 balls) and Mohammad Rizwan (24 runs from 20 balls) opened for Pakistan to chase down a total of 225 runs from 20 overs. However, the openers failed to make a mark as the Kiwis picked up early wickets.

Babar Azam (58 runs from 37 balls) was the only standout batter for the 'Men in Green' and helped them to take a better position, but the hosts did not give the visitors a chance to make a solid partnership.

In the end, Shaheen Afridi (16*) and Mohammad Wasim Jr (1*) were unbeaten on the crease and took Pakistan to 179/7 after the end of 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Tim Southee led the Kiwi bowling attack after he scalped two wickets in his four-over spell.

After the end of the match, Allen was named the 'Player of the Match' after his blitz knock in the first inning.

Brief score: New Zealand: 224/7 (Finn Allen 137, Tim Seifert 31, Glenn Phillips 19, Haris Rauf 2-60) vs Pakistan: 179/7 (Babar Azam 58, Mohammad Nawaz 28, Mohammad Rizwan 24, Tim Southee 2-29).

