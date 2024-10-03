"Fir jaan mein jaan aayi...": Rohit Sharma recalls relief felt on winning ICC T20 WC

Karjat (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opened up on how much relief Men in Blue's ICC T20 World Cup triumph gave him on personal level on Thursday, especially after the heartbreak of losing the 2023 50-over World Cup at home to Australia after winning ten matches in a row.

The Indian skipper Rohit was speaking at the launch event of a cricket academy in Kajarat. During the event, he recalled his honest feelings about ending India's 11-year-long ICC Trophy drought.

Speaking at the event, Rohit said, "Our main aim was to win the World Cup. Once we won the World Cup, fir jaan mein jaan aayi (I got my life back once again)."

On inaugurating the academy, the 'Hitman' said, "I am in front of you now, opening this new academy. I can guarantee that the next Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Jasprit Bumrah will come out of here only."

Rohit also ended the tournament with a career-best performance with the bat with 257 runs in eight games at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of over 156. His best score was 92 and scored three half-centuries in the competition to become the second-highest run-getter.

Rohit retired as a double T20 WC champion from the shortest format of the game, winning the title back in 2007 as a young up-and-coming prodigy. In 151 T20I matches, Rohit has scored 4,231 runs at an average of 32.05 with a strike rate of over 140. He scored five centuries and 32 fifties in his career, with the best score of 121*. Rohit is also the leading run-scorer in the format.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor