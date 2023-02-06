First ever edition of Women's Premier League to begin from March 4 to 26

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will be held from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai.The much-anticipated league will roll out with five teams after five franchises, including three that have teams in the IPL, won the bidding to own a team in the WPL tournament. The IPL chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed the dates of the tournament.

Out of the five, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have teams in the IPL. The BCCI Secretary also stated that the bids for the Women's Premier League broke the record of the inaugural IPL in 2008.Earlier, the BCCI sold the media rights for WPL seasons 2023-27 for a cumulative figure of INR 951 crores (i.e., INR 7.09 crores per match). Last month, the BCCI invited bids for the title sponsorship rights for the Women’s Premier League Seasons 2023-2027.