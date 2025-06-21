"First is first always": Yashavi Jaiswal on scoring his maiden ton in England

Leeds [UK], June 21 : After scoring his maiden century against England, India's left-hand opener Yashasvi Jaiswal expressed his feelings about his ton, where he said that there are some special moments in his life, but "first is always first."

Jaiswal played an exceptional innings of 101 runs off 159 balls, laced with 16 boundaries and a maximum in his innings.

Speaking at the press conference after Day 1 of the Leeds Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal told the media, "I enjoy whenever I make centuries, I love it. But there are some special moments, first is first always."

The southpaw joined former Indian skipper, Saurav Ganguly (131 at Lord's, 1996), Vijay Manjrekar (133 at Leeds, 1952), Sandeep Patil (129* at Manchester, 1982) and Murali Vijay (146 at Nottingham, 2014) to score Test ton in their first Test innings on English soil.

Jaiswal achieved this feat in his outing against England on Day 1 of the first test of the five-test match series on Friday at Leeds Headingley. This is also the start of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both nations.

Among players who have played at least five Tests and scored at least 500 runs against England, Jaiswal has the highest average. In six Tests, he has scored 813 runs across 10 innings at an average of 90.33, with three centuries and fifties each.

He is the seventh Indian batter to score a century at Headingley. This century of Jaiswal is fifth of his test career, and it is worth noting none of his five tons have come against Asian nations.

Notably, he has slammed a century on his maiden Test outings in Australia, the West Indies and England.

Three of his centuries have come against England, and one each against Australia and the West Indies. Jaiswal was dismissed by England skipper Ben Stokes right after Tea on Day 1 for 101 runs, his innings included 16 fours and a six.

