"Fitting": Keshav Maharaj on song 'Ram Siya Ram' played during his entrance in 2nd Test against India

Cape Town [South Africa], January 9 : South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj feels that the 'Ram Siya Ram' song that is played during his entrance is quite a "fitting song".

During the second Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town last week, the devotional song was played when Keshav Maharaj walked out to bat on Day 1.

India's stalwart batter, Virat Kohli, joined his hands together when the song played and posed as if he pulled a bow string.

Maharaj talked about the song being played during his entrance and told ANI, "That is my entrance song. I am a devotee of Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram so I think it is a fitting song."

The Test series ended in a 1-1 draw as South Africa clinched the first Test while India bounced back to take away an emphatic victory.

Maharaj stated that the Indian team always poses a good challenge, which led to an exciting series.

"India is always a fierce opponent and if you want to be the best in the world you have to test yourself against the best in the world so it was a really good challenge and a really exciting series," Maharaj added.

After the conclusion of the game, Kohli gifted his signed jersey to the Proteas spinner. Maharaj took to his official Instagram account and shared the picture of him receiving the former India skipper's 'number 18' jersey.

On Thursday, Rohit Sharma and Kohli also gifted signed jerseys to Dean Elgar after he ended his international cricket career.

Maharaj will feature in the SA20 League, which will kick off on Thursday. He will lead the Durban Super Giants against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the opening clash of the second season of the league at St George's Oval in Port Elizabeth.

On captaining Durban's Super Giants in SA20 Cricket League, South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj said, "...We had a taste of how it was last year, including the quality of the tournament. We can do a lot better than what we did last year...The transition from test cricket to T20 is always a lot different...We are playing some of the best cricketers in the world now. So it's good preparation for the World Cup in a few months."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor