Five Indian legends who played their last Test in the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy

New Delhi [India], November 21 : As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy inches closer, it's a fitting time to reflect on the Indian legends who bid farewell to Test cricket during this prestigious series. Five iconic players ended their illustrious careers against Australia, leaving an indelible mark on the cricketing world.

Anil Kumble was the first of these legends to retire, calling time on his career in 2008 at Delhi against the Aussies. Kumble's contributions to Indian cricket are monumental, with 619 Test wickets in 132 matches. He was a standout performer in Australia, scalping 49 wickets in 10 matches, including a remarkable 8/141 in the Sydney Test of 2004. Over 20 matches against Australia, Kumble picked up an impressive 111 wickets.

Next on the list is Sourav Ganguly, who also retired in 2008 against Australia. Ganguly, known for his aggressive leadership and elegant batting, scored 1403 runs against Australia, including two centuries and seven fifties. In his overall Test career, Ganguly amassed 7212 runs in 113 matches, with 16 centuries to his name.

Rahul Dravid played his last Test match against Australia in Adelaide in 2012. Dravid, often referred to as "The Wall" for his solid defense and reliability, played 33 Tests against Australia, scoring 2166 runs with two centuries and thirteen fifties. His overall Test career saw him accumulate 13,288 runs, making him one of India's greatest batters.

VVS Laxman, known for his elegant stroke play and ability to thrive under pressure, also played his last Test alongside Dravid in Adelaide in 2012. Laxman was particularly effective against Australia, scoring 2434 runs at an outstanding average of 49.67, with six centuries. In total, he scored 8781 Test runs, solidifying his place as one of India's finest middle-order batters.

Laxman's 281 is still celebrated by the Indians, as they clinched victory from Australia in Kolkata after they were forced to follow-on, Dravid made 181 in that Test match. Both Dravid and Laxman built a partnership of 376 and took India to a commendable position.

Virender Sehwag, famous for his explosive batting, played his last Test match against Australia in 2013. Sehwag's career was marked by several memorable performances, including his 151 in Adelaide in 2008. Against Australia, Sehwag scored 1821 runs, including three centuries and ten fifties. His overall Test career saw him scoring 8586 runs with 23 centuries.

