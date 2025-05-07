Flights Cancelled, Airports Shut, Operation Sindoor Impact IPL 2025? BCCI Responds

In a dramatic escalation of military conflict, India launched Operation Sindoor late Tuesday night, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The operation, a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy, marks the country’s most significant cross-border military action in over five decades. It comes as a direct response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed numerous lives. Operation Sindoor reportedly eliminated several high-ranking militants and targeted top leaders of banned terror outfits including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Indian defense sources confirmed that the strikes were “precise and high-impact,” aimed at dismantling key terrorist infrastructure. The military action has significantly heightened tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours, with Islamabad retaliating swiftly and both countries now on high alert. This marks the worst cross-border fighting in over 20 years, raising serious concerns over the potential for a wider and more prolonged conflict in South Asia.

Amid the growing tension, questions have emerged about the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, particularly concerning the safety of players and logistics for ongoing matches. Several airports along the border of Pakistan - Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot have been closed until 5:30am IST on May 10. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reassured fans and stakeholders that the tournament will continue as scheduled. A senior BCCI official told ANI, "There will be no changes to the tournament's schedule. All IPL matches will go on as planned, and the board is monitoring the situation closely. "The IPL has shown resilience in the past, adapting to various disruptions:

In 2009, the entire season was held in South Africa due to Lok Sabha elections.

In 2014, the initial phase was hosted in the UAE for the same reason, before returning to India.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to postponements and venue changes in both 2020 and 2021, with parts of those seasons held in the UAE.

In 2022, the tournament returned to India but was restricted to just four cities. Since 2023, the league has once again been hosted across the entire country.