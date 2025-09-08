"Focus now shifts to FIH Men's Hockey World Cup": Indian skipper Harmanpreet after Asia Cup win

Rajgir (Bihar) [India], September 8 : Following his side's Asia Cup win and consequent qualification to FIH World Cup 2026, Indian hockey skipper Harmanpreet Singh said that the team wanted to live up to expectations as the top-ranked Asian side and focus is now on capturing the marquee tournament next year, which would be their first WC win after over 50 years following their triumph back in 1975 edition of the competition.

Indian Men's Hockey Team's memorable outing in the Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 where they created history by winning the coveted title for the fourth time has not only proven their dominance in Asia but has put them in the race towards World Cup glory - a qualification they were gunning for through this tournament.

Beating the defending champions South Korea 4-1, after a scare against them in Super 4s where they drew 2-2, India's sheer grit and ability to demolish any Asian side was on display on Sunday, in front of passionate hockey fans from the region.

Putting things in perspective, Captain Harmanpreet Singh said, as quoted by a Hockey India press release, "All players were very focused, we knew we wanted to win this and told ourselves this is the only way for us to qualify for the World Cup. Coming today, and the tournament as Asia's no.1 side, we wanted to live up to our own expectations. Although we didn't start the way we wanted to, the last three matches in specific, we brought our A game and that is the standard of our performance. It reinstated what we can do as a team. I am very happy with how we performed."

Speaking about the team's outing against Korea in specific, the ace dragflicker said, "Every match has its learnings, the 2-2 draw against Korea was a setback we wanted to overcome, and we turned it around in the final. I would particularly highlight the defence of the team. Each one of the players contributed to solid defence. Our forwards, created enough opportunities and converted the goals. Next, of course, our focus is on the World Cup and we have a year to prepare."

Chief Coach Craig Fulton also spoke of the team's resilience that stood tall throughout the 10-day marquee event. "Playing seven games in 10 days in warm conditions is not easy. It's really tough, but I am super proud of the team, and they have truly played like champions. Even though we drew the Korea game in Super 4s, we had tripled on the stats compared to them, but we couldn't finish on that night. But that set us up for the final, we played the Malaysia game like it was the quarterfinal and the China game as the semis, and that game really showed us what we can do," explained an elated Craig Fulton.

Speaking about the next steps for the team, leading up to the season next year which will feature two of the biggest sporting extravaganza - The Asian Games in Japan and the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in Netherlands and Belgium. "There is the Sultan Azlan Shah tournament, the South Africa tour and then the Hockey India League before the Pro League season begins in early 2026. We have one year to prepare well for the World Cup but for now, will let this win sink in," Fulton added.

The Indian Team will be on a two-week break before they return to SAI, Bengaluru for the camp ahead of Sultan Azlan Shah Tournament in Malaysia, which will take place in November.

