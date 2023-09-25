"For everyone who stood by me": Shreyas Iyer after match-winning knock against Australia in second ODI

New Delhi [India], September 25 : India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer thanked everyone "who stood by him" following a match-winning century against Australia in the second ODI.

India outplayed Australia with both bat and ball to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-0 after winning the second match by 99 runs. The target or Australia was revised through Duckworth-Lew–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday as rain interrupted the match.

Iyer thanked all his supporters and believers for standing by him when he was facing an injury and while he was initially struggling to score big on his return from injury.

"For everyone who stood by me," Iyer said in a post.

Shreyas had made his return during the Asia Cup after battling injury woes since December last year. Shreyas played some ODI and Test cricket early this year but the recurrence of his injury ruled him out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

He played the Asia Cup campaign opener against Pakistan but could score just 14 runs. Following that, he did not feature in the tournament due to a back spasm. The form of KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan also raised questions about his spot in the team despite him being there in the ICC Cricket World Cup squad.

On his return to cricket against Australia in the first ODI, he could score just three and was run out. In the second ODI, Iyer stormed into form and proved his utility in the middle order with his third ODI century, which saw him showcase strike rotation and attacking intent against spin and pace alike.

Coming to the match, India were put to bat first by Australia. A 200-run partnership for the second wicket between Shubman Gill (104 in 97 balls, six fours and four sixes) and Shreyas Iyer (105 in 90 balls, 11 fours and three sixes) laid a solid foundation. Later, half-centuries from skipper KL Rahul (52 in 38 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (72* in 37 balls with six fours and six sixes) and a cameo from Ishan Kishan (31 in 18 balls with two fours and two sixes) pushed India to 399/5 in 50 overs.

Cameron Green took two wickets for Australia but gave away 103 runs. Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott and Adam Zampa took a wicket each.

Chasing 400 for victory, Australia were reduced to 9/2 and rain interrupted the action. The target was later revised to 317 in 33 overs.

An 80-run stand between David Warner (53 in 39 balls, seven fours and a six) and Marnus Labuschagne (27) stabilised the innings a bit. But after this, wickets kept falling and the Aussies sunk to 140/8.

A 77-run explosive partnership between Abbott (54 in 36 balls with four boundaries and five sixes) and Josh Hazlewood (23) entertained the audience, but the Aussies were bundled out for 217 in 28.2 overs, losing by 99 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for India with 3/41, with his spin partner Ravindra Jadeja getting 3/42. Prasidh Krishna got two wickets while Mohammed Shami got one.

India have won the series 2-0 with one match to go.

Shreyas Iyer was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his century.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor