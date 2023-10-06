Hangzhou [China], October 6 : Indian batter Tilak Varma dedicated his match-winning performance in the semifinal of the cricket tournament at the Hangzhou Asian Games to his mother.

An all-round performance by Indians, particularly spinner Sai Kishore and batters Tilak and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad saw India clinch a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the semis.

After securing the win for his country, Tilak removed his shirt and showed a tattoo of his parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tilak Varma (@tilakvarma9)

Notably, before this match, he was battling a brief lean patch, failing to score against Ireland in two matches back in August and in the opening Asian Games match against Nepal. He also did not fire in his ODI debut during Asia Cup against Bangladesh.

Coming to the match, spells from Sai Kishore (3/12) and Washington Sundar (2/15) helped restrict Bangladesh to 96/9 in 20 overs, with wicketkeeper Jaker Ali top-scoring with 24*.

In the chase, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck but fifty from Tilak (55*) and Gaikwad's (40*) helped India book a spot in final.

India will play Afghanistan, who defeated Pakistan in other semifinal, in the title clash.

