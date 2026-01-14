"For me, every match is important": Harmanpreet Kaur after winning player of the match Award against GG

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : After playing the match-winning knock against the Gujarat Giants in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that every match for her is essential.

A record-breaking 10th fifty-plus score by skipper Kaur and her crucial partnerships with batters Amanjot Kaur and Nicola Carey guided Mumbai Indians to a seven-wicket win over Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday.

This is the Mumbai Indians' second consecutive win in the ongoing WPL 2026 season, after losing to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament opener, propelling them to second place.

After winning the Player of the Match award, Mumbai Indians captain Kaur felt her team had given away too many runs, but she was happy with the way they responded with the bat.

"It was a good game. While bowling, we gave away too many runs. Batting-wise, we were good, calculated really well. She (Amanjot) batted really well. In a tournament like this, every day you have to try and score 200 batting first or chase that many. You know you have to go and bat for your team. We have to calculate and keep batting accordingly. When you have that much clarity, you can just execute," Harmanpreet Kaur said during the post-match presentation, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

After this victory, the Mumbai Indians have now won all eight games against the Gujarat Giants in WPL history. That remains the only 100% record for a team against an opponent in the competition's history.

When Harmanpreet was asked about her record against the Gujarat Giants, the Mumbai Indians captain said she didn't know the stat and that, for her, every match is important.

"For me, every match is important. I didn't know this stat. Important for me to go in every day and bat for my team. Good to see all these (youngsters) girls taking responsibility and doing their bit for the team. Aman is someone who is willing to bat wherever. Whenever the team needs, they are there," Kaur added.

Harmanpreet brought up her 10th fifty-plus score in the tournament's history, outdoing Mumbai Indians' Nat-Sciver Brunt and UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning (nine each).

Kaur also became the second Player, after Nat Sciver, to complete 1,000 WPL runs, with 1,016 runs in 30 matches and 29 innings at an average of 46.18 and a strike rate of 146.18, with 10 fifties.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 192/5 in 20 overs (Georgia Wareham 43*, Bharti Fulmali 36*; Shabnim Ismail 1/25) vs Mumbai Indians: 193/3 (Harmanpreet Kaur 71*, Amanjot Kaur 40, Kashvee Gautam 1/33). .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor