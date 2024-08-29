Former all-rounder Jacob Oram joins New Zealand as bowling coach

Wellington [New Zealand], August 29 : Former Kiwi all-rounder Jacob Oram has been announced as New Zealand's new bowling coach on Thursday.

Oram will commence the role vacated by Shane Jurgensen towards the end of last year on October 7, with New Zealand's three-match ICC World Test Championship series in India the first assignment for the 46-year-old, as per the ICC.

Having won more than 200 international caps for New Zealand and appeared at three ICC Men's Cricket World Cups and four ICC Men's T20 World Cups, Oram brings a wealth of experience as a player and coach to Gary Stead's coaching team.

Oram supported the Black Caps in the role of bowling coach during the recent T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA and performed a similar job with New Zealand's women's team up until the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup on home soil at the start of 2022.

With three Tests against India in October and a home Test series against England later this year, Oram will be keen to help New Zealand qualify for the 2025 World Test Championship final at Lord's and perform well at the ICC Champions Trophy event in Pakistan next year.

"I'm really excited to have the opportunity to be involved with the Black Caps again. To be back involved with a team that means so much to me and has been a big part of my life is a real honour," Oram said as quoted by ICC.

"The recent opportunities I've had have been a great insight into where this team is going and I'm excited to continue that work in the coming seasons. There's a fresh new wave of talent coming through in the Black Caps bowling ranks and I hope that I can share my knowledge and experience to help best prepare them for the challenges of international cricket," the former all-rounder added.

