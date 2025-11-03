Former Australia captain Michael Clarke headlines star-studded commentary line-up for Hong Kong Sixes

Hong Kong, November 3 : Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke and Pakistan pace legend Waqar Younis will headline the commentary line-up for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, scheduled from November 7 to 9 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground here.

Cricket Hong Kong China on Monday announced the line-up features a mix of global cricketing legends and accomplished broadcasters who have seen the game from close quarters.

Leading the commentary team are Michael Clarke and Waqar Younis, two iconic figures whose insights and experience promise to elevate the broadcast coverage. Joining the list is former Sri Lankan all-rounder, Farveez Maharoof, who brings a wealth of international experience to the commentary panel.

Former India off-spinner Nikhil Chopra, one of the most respected voices in Indian cricket broadcasting, will deliver his technical expertise through engaging commentary.

Few matchups draw as much attention as India vs Pakistan, and their meeting in Pool C is among the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament. Dinesh Karthik will lead India, with Stuart Binny on his side, while Abbas Afridi will captain a dynamic Pakistan side. The fixture is renowned for its passionate following, and fans can expect a full house when the two sides meet on Friday afternoon.

Defending champions Sri Lanka will open their campaign against Bangladesh in an all-Asian clash in Pool D. Sri Lanka, led by Lahiru Madushanka, will look to begin their title defence on a strong note after lifting the trophy last year.

Bangladesh reached the semifinals in 2024 and will aim to go one step further this time under the leadership of U19 World Cup-winning captain Akbar Ali. Both teams have players with international experience, setting the stage for a closely fought match between two spirited sides.

Cricket's oldest rivalry will take centre stage in Hong Kong as England take on Australia in Pool B. The two sides famously met in the 2008 Hong Kong Sixes final, where England came out on top. Their encounter this year is expected to be another intense contest, with both teams eager to start their campaign with a win.

Full commentary panel:

Michael Clarke, Joydeep Mukherjee, Waqar Younis, Dominic Cork, Farveez Maharoof, Nikhil Chopra, Suhaas Vedham, Nikki Chaudhuri

The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 features 12 teams divided into four pools, with top international and domestic players coming together for one of the sport's most entertaining events. The opening day will feature 10 matches, setting the tone for a high-energy weekend of cricket.

