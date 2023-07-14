Former Australia coach Justin Langer appointed as head coach of Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 : Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday appointed legendary former Australian cricket team coach and batter Justin Langer as their team head coach.

As the two-year contract of Andy Flower comes to an end, Lucknow Supergiants thanked Andy Flower for his contribution.

Justin Langer was appointed as the coach of the Australian cricket team in May 2018. During his tenure, Australia captured the title by defeating England 4–0 in the Ashes series. Not only this, but in the year 2021, during Langer's tenure, Australia also won the T20 World Cup for the first time. Apart from this, Perth Scorchers also won the Big Bash title three times under the guidance of Langer.

“Lucknow Super Giants are on the journey of building a great story in the IPL. We all have a role to play in that journey and I am excited to be a part of the team moving forward," on joining LSG as head coach, Justin Langer said in an official statement.

Lucknow Super Giants team has made it to the IPL playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Earlier, LSG on Friday parted ways with head coach Andy Flower after two seasons.

LSG thanked Flower for his services. “Dear Andy, Today it’s farewell, but it’ll never be goodbye because you’ll always be one of our own. Thank you for everything! ,” the franchise wrote in the Twitter post.

Flower has worked with Punjab Kings as an assistant coach for two seasons before joining LSG in 2021.

Flower led Lucknow to back-to-back third-place finishes in the Indian Premier League in 2022 and 2023.

