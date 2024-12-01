Former Australia cricketer Ian Redpath dies at 83

Canberra [Australia], December 1 : Former Australia batter Ian Redpath died on Sunday at the age of 83, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Redpath played 66 Tests and five ODIs in an international career that ran from 1964 to 1976.

The former Australia cricketer made his Test debut against South Africa at the iconic MCG, where he came close to a century, but was dismissed just for 97.

His maiden Test century came against West Indies at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1969, where he played a 132-run knock against the mighty Caribbean bowling attack of Wes Hall, Charlie Griffith, Garry Sobers and Lance Gibbs.

Following his maiden century, more than seven tons came on his way with a career-best of 171 against England in 1970 at Perth.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Redpath had been the last Australian to play as an amateur when he turned down his match fee in 1963-64 in order to maintain his amateur Australia Rules Football career.

"Ian was a much loved and revered figure and everyone in Australian cricket will be enormously saddened by his passing. As a fine opening batter, Ian was a mainstay of the national team through one of the great eras of Australian cricket and beloved by many throughout the world for his courage, impeccable sportsmanship and wry humour," Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird released a statement, quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"We were privileged to hear Ian speak of the wonderful experiences and relationships cricket had provided upon his induction into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2023 and this deep love of the game was manifest in his enormous contribution to cricket at first-class and community level. The thoughts of everyone at Cricket Australia are with Ian's family and many friends at this sad time," he added.

The former Aussie batter was also the deputy to both the skippers Ian and Greg Chappell, batting alongside the latter when he brought up a century on debut against England in 1970-71.

Redpath was awarded an MBE in 1975 and would go on to coach Victoria. In January 2023, Redpath was inducted into the Cricket Australia Hall of Fame.

According to ESPNcricinfo, earlier in 2024, the Geelong Cricket Club renamed their scoreboard in honour of the former Australia cricketer.

