Former Australia cricketer Michael Di Venuto backs visitors to walk away with elusive overseas Ashes victory

London [UK], July 31 : Australia is looking to chase down their first overseas Ashes victory since 2001 by breaking the record for the second-largest successful fourth innings chase in Ashes history on Day 5 of the fifth Ashes Test.

If Australia manages to get across the finishing line by chasing the target of 384 at The Oval, it will be the second-largest successful fourth innings chase in Ashes history.

They will only be behind the Aussies' effort in 1948 when Sir Donald Bradman led the side to a six-wicket triumph and the biggest successful chase.

Former Australia cricketer Michael Di Venuto believes that the pitch will continue to assist the batters which could help their cause and his team are capable of rising to the task by scoring the remaining 249 runs on Monday to clinch a 3-1 series triumph.

"I don't expect it (the pitch) to deteriorate too much tomorrow," Di Venuto said at stumps on day four after Australia reached 135/0 at the close with openers and Usman Khawaja (69) and David Warner (58) still unbeaten. Maybe some turn, but other than that, it's still very good for batting," Di Venuto said as quoted by ICC.

If Australia emerges successful in their quest, it will be their first series win on English turf since 2001 and Di Venuto revealed this factor is proving a major incentive for many of the players.

"There are a lot of guys who have been on Ashes series over here in the past and haven't managed to win. Twenty (22) years is a long time. We're in a great position for some of the boys to get that on their resume. We're all pretty keen to score those runs tomorrow," he added.

Australia's task will be a bit easier with first-choice England spinner Moeen Ali contin8ues to miss the on-field action due to a groin injury he picked up on the opening day of the match.

Pacer Mark Wood also appears slightly below his best and Di Venuto has urged Australia's batters to remain patient as they attempt to chase down the winning score.

"This morning when we got our target we knew we had a long time to bat to score those runs. We knew potentially there was going to be a lot of overs being bowled at us. Certainly part of that plan is to get them to keep coming back and bowling more overs. We'll score as quick as they let us score. If they keep bowling well, we'll try and get through their good stuff," Di Venuto signed off.

