Former Cricket Australia chairman Jack Clarke passes away at 70

Adelaide [Australia], April 10 : Former Cricket Australia chairman Jack Clarke passed away at the age of 70 in Adelaide, Australia.

Cricket Australia (CA) took to X to announce the demise of Clarke, "We are today mourning the loss of former Cricket Australia Board member, ICC delegate and loved figure at the @SACAnews, Jack Clarke. Jack's leadership in Australian cricket was profound, and his loss will be felt across our community. May he Rest in Peace."

Clarke was an influential figure during his reign as the chairman of CA which lasted from 1999 to 2011.

During his time as chair of the CA, the Big Bash League (BBL) was launched. Following the conclusion of the 2010-11 home Ashes series defeat, he commissioned the Argus review into the performance of the Baggy Greens.

Clarke played grade cricket in Adelaide for Glenelg and served as the director of the South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) for 21 years. In 2012, he was also announced as the Honorary Life Member of the SACA.

Current CA chair Mike Baird hailed Clarke's contribution to Australian Cricket and said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo, "Jack was an outstanding contributor to Australian, South Australian and international cricket in his major roles with Cricket Australia and the SACA, and much-loved by all who knew him across the game."

"Jack's leadership in vital areas including governance and high performance was particularly important during a time when Australian cricket faced some significant challenges. Jack's passion for the game was immediately apparent to anyone who enjoyed a day at the cricket with him. On behalf of Cricket Australia, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to Jack's wife Sue, his daughters Georgie and Lucy, his extended family and many friends, and all those fortunate to have known him," he added.

SACA President Will Rayner added as quoted from a statement by SACA, "Jack's 21 years on the SACA Board is a testament to his unwavering commitment to South Australian Cricket and Cricket Australia and his passion for the game was evident to all who knew him."

"Jack was one of the true characters of the game. His laugh and zest for life was infectious, and we will miss him dearly. Our thoughts are with his wife Sue, and daughters Georgie and Lucy during this difficult time," he concluded.

