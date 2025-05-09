New Delhi [India], May 9 : Former England captain Michael Vaughan wondered if the remainder of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) could be shifted to the UK after the tournament was suspended for a week amid the rising border tensions between India and Pakistan.

On Friday afternoon, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League has been suspended for a week due to the escalating tensions between the two neighbouring nations.

As uncertainty looms over the remaining fixtures of the cash-rich league, Vaughan expressed his thoughts on hosting the remainder of the tournament in the UK. After the conclusion, the 50-year-old believes the Indian players could stay on for their five Tests in England, set to begin on June 20.

"I wonder if it's possible to finish the IPL in the UK .. We have all the venues and the Indian players can then stay on for the Test series .. Just a thought? Vaughan wrote on X.

IPL's suspension comes after the highly anticipated fixture between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala, which was called off midway through the first innings on Thursday night. Spectators were informed of the cancellation and asked to vacate the premises, while both teams were escorted back to their hotel.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the new tournament schedule will be announced after consulting with the relevant authorities and stakeholders.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders," Saikia said in the statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor