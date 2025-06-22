Former England cricketer David Lawrence dies at 61

Gloucestershire [UK], June 22 : Gloucestershire Cricket announced the unfortunate demise of former cricketer and club president David 'Syd' Lawrence at the age of 61.

A statement from the club said, "Gloucestershire Cricket is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our Club President, David 'Syd' Lawrence MBE, at the age of 61. In his final year, Syd faced Motor Neurone Disease with the same courage and determination that defined his cricketing life. The cricket world rallied behind him, with fundraising efforts led by the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA), a charity endorsed by both Syd and his family, and supported by the wider cricketing community."

Fundraising efforts culminated in Pink 4 Syd, a special evening where the Club honoured Syd with a pink kit and raised vital funds for MNDA during Gloucestershire Men v Hampshire Hawks in the T20 Blast on June 20.

Born in Gloucester on 28 January 1964, David Valentine Lawrence made his debut for Gloucestershire at just 17. Over a 16-year career, he became a Club icon - known for his thunderous run-up, fearless fast bowling, and ever-present energy.

He formed a formidable new-ball partnership with West Indies great Courtney Walsh and delivered countless memorable performances.

He played 170 first-class matches for Gloucestershire, taking 477 wickets at 31.27, including a best of 7 for 47 against Warwickshire.

In one-day cricket, he claimed 148 wickets in 110 appearances, with a standout 6 for 20 against a Combined Universities XI in 1991 - the third best return in Gloucestershire's 50-over history.

In 1990, Lawrence took a memorable hat-trick against Nottinghamshire in a fiery spell that saw him finish with 5 for 51.

His county success earned him England honours. In 1988, he became the first British-born black man to play Test cricket for England, making his debut at Lord's against Sri Lanka. He played five Tests between 1988 and 1992, taking 18 wickets, including a famous five-wicket haul against the West Indies at The Oval in 1991 - in the same innings, he dismissed the great Viv Richards.

He also made one ODI appearance, recording remarkable figures of 4 for 67, which remain the best bowling figures by a player who only played a single One Day International.

A devastating knee injury in 1992 ended his international career prematurely, but Syd's life off the field was just as remarkable. He went on to become a nightclub owner, a competitive bodybuilder, and a leading advocate for inclusion and diversity in cricket.

But his connection to Gloucestershire never faded.

In 2022, he was appointed as the first British-born black President in the history of a professional county - a title he held at Gloucestershire Cricket until the day of his passing. The presidency was a significant and emotional return for a man who had given so much to the county, and who continued to champion its future.

In 2025, he was awarded both an MBE for services to cricket, and an honorary England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Life Vice Presidency - recognition of not just his playing career, but his work in the community and courage during his illness.

Following his MND diagnosis in 2024, Syd remained open and defiant. In collaboration with cricket writer Dean Wilson, Syd published his autobiography, 'In Syd's Voice', using assistive technology to dictate his story. The book was widely praised for its honesty, humour, and strength, and it became a vital part of his legacy - capturing the personality and drive that had always set him apart.

Syd became a powerful rallying figure across cricket, with events, charity matches, and donations pouring in from around the world. The Pink 4 Syd match at Bristol was both a celebration and a farewell - a night when cricket honoured one of its true characters.

David's family has released the following statement:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Lawrence MBE following his brave battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

'Syd' was an inspirational figure on and off the cricket field, and no more so than to his family, who were with him when he passed."

A proud Gloucestershire man, Syd took on every challenge with everything he could and his final contest with MND was no different. His willingness to encourage and think of others right up to the end was typical of the man he was."

As President of Gloucestershire County Cricket Club, Syd took on the role with incredible pride and passion and loved every minute of it.

Syd's wife, Gaynor and son Buster thank everyone for the kindness and support that has been shown to them and the family so far and would ask that they are now given some time and space to grieve in private."

Peter Matthews, Club Chair, said, "Firstly, everyone at the club sends their heartfelt condolences to Syd's family, who supported him so well during his illness. As a club, we will support them in any way we can. Syd was truly a Gloucestershire great, both on and off the field. As a player , he was one of our greatest ever fast bowlers, who deservedly earned Test Caps whilst with us. On retirement, he continued to be heavily involved with the club, and was both a supportive and active President. He will be hugely missed."

Neil Priscott, Chief Executive Officer of the Club said: "Everyone connected with Gloucestershire County Cricket Club will be devastated by the news of Syd's passing, and we send all our love to his incredible family and friends."

"All staff at Gloucestershire Cricket were, of course, aware of his fine record as a one-county man, but we all got to truly know and love him as our current President. He was passionate about the power of cricket and how our sport can touch people's lives. Syd pushed us to reach out to communities far and wide, and we shall continue to do that in his honour."

