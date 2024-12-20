Former England cricketer weighs in on Root's chances of eclipsing legendary Sachin Tendulkar for elusive Test feat

New Delhi [India], December 20 : Former England cricketer James Foster feels Joe Root has a very good chance to surpass legendary Sachin Tendulkar and become the leading Test run-scorer.

Root has been on a sensational run for the past couple of years in the red-ball cricket. With the hunger and drive he has expressed to score runs, Root has caused a debate among fans and former cricketers about something that was believed to be untouched.

With another Test series riddled with runs, Root stands 2,949 runs away from levelling Sachin's feat of highest run-tally of 15,921 in red-ball cricket.

Former English cricketers have pondered the longevity of Root's career and the possibility of surpassing Sachin's impeccable tally.

Foster weighed in on the possibility of Root going past Sachin and admits he has a good shot at establishing himself as the leading run-scorer in the format.

"Joe is a world-class player. Joe continues to keep evolving his game. He has played so much cricket, but he is still very hungry. He just loves it. Anyone with that ability and quality who still has the hunger to perform and play cricket. He has probably got a very good chance," Foster told ANI.

In the recently concluded series against New Zealand, Root racked up 218 runs, averaging 43.60 in three matches, while striking at 83.21.

The 33-year-old ended the series on a record-breaking note by eclipsing Pakistan great Javed Miandad to become the leading run-scorer in Test cricket against New Zealand. Root bettered Miandad's tally of 1919 with his 1925 runs.

Notably, Root is also the leading run-getter in Test format against India, with 2846 runs to his name. Root is just the second player to be a leading run-scorer against two nations after Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara.

The former wicketkeeper batter is the leading run-scorer in Test format against Pakistan (2911) and Bangladesh (1816). Root has amassed 1006 runs in the red-ball format in New Zealand, making him the first touring player to achieve the feat.

With eight fifty-plus scores, Root holds the most number of half-centuries by a visiting player in New Zealand.

Overall, Root has 12,972 runs to his name, averaging 50.87 in 152 matches, laced with 36 centuries and 65 fifties.

