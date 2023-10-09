Former England skipper Eoin Morgan opens up about Jofra Archer's chances to feature in World Cup

New Delhi [India], October 9 : 2019 ODI World Cup winner Eoin Morgan feels it would be "naive" to think that England will bring in Jofra Archer on any available possibility.

Archer was a notable absentee from England's 15-man squad for the World Cup due to an elbow injury, he was later added as a reserve player.

With the World Cup already underway, Archer is likely to arrive and join the squad next week in Mumbai, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Morgan was quizzed about whether Archer would be beneficial for the Three Lions on Indian soil or not, to which he replied as quoted from ESPNcricinfo, "Right here and now, I don't know - because he's not played, and we don't know what he's capable of. Obviously, the feedback about when he's trained with the team has been that he's back bowling beautifully, but you would like to see that in a game."

"You would like to see that in a continuous performance. You would have to manage that extremely well because, given the injury issue that he's had in recent times, I think it would be naive of anybody to think [you should] just chuck him in whenever you can because we're either desperate or feel that you are an option," Morgan added.

On the other hand, England skipper Jos Buttler didn't rule out the possibility of Archer featuring in the World Cup. He went on to disclose that conversations will be held regarding his availability.

"He's coming out soon. The plan is obviously to finish off the rehab stages of coming back from his injury, so he'll join up with the team soon. He's coming in as a reserve, so he's not in the squad. And he's continuing to build up and rehab, and that's a great place for him to be able to do that, in and around the squad here. Obviously, if he builds up and everything then, should the worst-case [scenario] happen, it's a conversation."

After New Zealand obliterated England in the World Cup campaign opener, the Three Lions will play their second game against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor