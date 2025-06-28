New Delhi [India], June 28 : Former spinner Monty Panesar believes India should consider giving a break to world number one Jasprit Bumrah, which could "enhance" their performance against England at Edgbaston.

India lined up with its pace spearhead, Bumrah, in the series opener at Headingley but still ended on the wrong side of the result. He dazzled in the first innings with figures of 5/83 but returned wicketless in the second as England trounced India by gunning down a 371-run target, their second-highest successful chase in the format.

After India fell to a 1-0 deficit, the rumour mill suggested that Bumrah was highly likely to miss the on-field action in Birmingham, scheduled to begin on July 2. Panesar saw the positives of the 31-year-old's absence and believes India's attack will be better suited for the conditions that Edgbaston offer to the bowlers.

"India should consider giving him a break, as the team's attack will be better suited to the conditions at Edgbaston. Making this strategic choice could enhance their performance on that crucial pitch!" Panesar told ANI.

Despite going wicketless in the second session, Bumrah remained India's most effective quick. Compared to Bumrah's figures of 5/140 from 43.4 overs at an economy rate of 3.20, the rest struggled to match his impact. Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna combined to return with figures of 9/482 from 92 overs, a massive chasm.

After the conclusion of the contest, head coach Gautam Gambhir declared that the management would not budge on Bumrah's three-match utilisation. There were recommendations from fans and former cricketers to use Bumrah in all five Tests, but Gambhir quickly turned down the suggestion, claiming they were more concerned about his workload.

During India's recent training session, Arshdeep Singh, the left-arm pacer and Akash Deep bowled lengthy spells in the nets, with Arshdeep bowling a lot with an old ball. He went around the wicket to right-handers. The 26-year-old's approach could have been something India decided to adopt after examining the conditions in Birmingham. They may expect the reverse swing to be a factor.

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

England Men's Test squad for 2nd Test: Ben Stokes (capt), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

