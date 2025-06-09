Former India Captain MS Dhoni Inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Former India captain MS Dhoni has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, the International Cricket Council announced on Monday. Widely regarded as one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batters and leaders in cricket history, Dhoni’s induction recognises his immense contribution to the game across all formats. Known for his calm demeanour under pressure and sharp cricketing mind, Dhoni led India to victories in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He remains the only captain in the history of men’s cricket to win all three major ICC white-ball tournaments.

Dhoni represented India in 538 international matches. He scored 17,266 runs and was involved in 829 dismissals as a wicketkeeper. His career spanned from 2004 to 2019, during which he built a legacy of consistency and leadership.

The 42-year-old made his debut in December 2004. He soon established himself as a dynamic batter with a powerful style and an unorthodox yet effective approach to wicketkeeping. His 183 not out against Sri Lanka in 2005 remains the highest individual score by a wicketkeeper in men’s ODIs.

As Test captain, Dhoni led India to the No.1 ranking for the first time in 2009. In whites, his most notable innings include a double-century against Australia in Chennai in 2013 and a gritty 76 not out at Lord’s to help India secure a rare series win in England in 2007.

Under his captaincy, a young Indian side won the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. The triumph marked the beginning of a golden period in Indian cricket, with Dhoni’s leadership style praised for its calmness and tactical depth.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020. His final match came during the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, where he was run out while trying to lead another rescue effort.